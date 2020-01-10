Dave Wester: Trump will start a war to divert attention from his failures

On Nov. 11, 2017, I wrote a letter to the Cap Times stating that if President Donald Trump were threatened with impeachment he would start a war with North Korea to distract Americans. I was wrong. Now that he is awaiting trial for impeachment, Trump is trying to start a war with Iran, not North Korea.
On Jan. 3 of this year, Trump ordered the killing of the second-most powerful man in Iran, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. There is no question that Soleimani was a bad guy. But he had done nothing new that he hadn’t been doing for the past 20 years. What is different now is that Trump has been impeached.
The Trump administration claims, without providing evidence, that Soleimani posed an imminent threat to Americans. Americans have been lied to about war before. We were told that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction when we invaded that country, only to find out later that there was no truth to the claim. Vietnam was one big lie. Recently we’ve learned that we were also lied to about how the war in Afghanistan progressed. Now the granddaddy of all liars is president and expects us to believe his claim that Americans were in immediate danger, without evidence.
Groups that love Trump’s policies, such as white supremacists, evangelical white Christians and congressional Republicans, will support him. None of them have in the past objected to his lies, his racism or his consorting with America’s number one enemy, Russia. Don’t expect them to object to his risking thousands of American lives for his selfish purposes.
White nationalist Stephen Miller served on Trump’s 2016 campaign and is one of the longest-serving members of the Trump administration. He is now in charge of immigration policy and is the force behind the administration’s family separation policies. White supremacists love Miller, evangelical Christians have not objected to him, and cultish congressional Republicans mindlessly support his racist policies along with the rest of Trump’s immoral and unethical behaviors. Trump’s starting a war to avoid being thrown out of office will be no different.
In 2017 I wrote, “With his narcissism, lack of ethics, and lack of compassion for people, President Trump’s conscience would not prevent him from causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people to avoid impeachment and an unflattering position in history.” The past two years of Trump’s behavior have verified that statement.
Don’t expect Trump or his family to make the sacrifices they expect others to make for them. Last July 4, Trump advised America’s youth: “Now is your chance to join our military and make a truly great statement in life. And you should do it,” even though Trump hasn’t followed his own advice. He dodged military service during the Vietnam era, and none of his children have served in the military.
A draft-dodging liar of a president who encourages young people to risk their lives in a war that he has started to save his political hide is foolish to expect people to blindly follow his lead.
Dave Wester, of Baraboo, holds a soil science degree from UW-Stevens Point. Following a career with the U.S. Forest Service and other federal agencies in seven states, Wester retired with wife Patricia to Wisconsin and worked for several years as writer for a timber industry magazine.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.