Dave Ross: Rebecca Kleefisch will protect taxpayers

After serving as mayor of Superior, I had the pleasure of serving in former Gov. Scott Walker’s administration. I served as his Transportation secretary during Walker’s last two years.

What I saw and learned is important for the people of Wisconsin to know as they make their decision on who the next governor of the state should be.

My tenure began as the debate over transportation funding was at a fever pitch. The special interests were in a frenzy trying to raise taxes on Wisconsin residents. I stood with Gov. Walker and his pledge not to raise taxes. If it was not for the Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch administration, imagine where we would be today. We would have even higher gas prices.

Not only were the special interests raging, but the state Audit Bureau was releasing a report on our highway programs. It included numerous findings of waste and inefficiency. I agreed with the findings and was committed to implementing all the recommendations in the report.

Under intense pressure, we marched forward. We worked to implement audit recommendations. We kept projects on time. We found efficiencies and, most important, we tried to rein in the insider gaming that goes on in road projects. Some of these practices were detailed in the nonpartisan audit. One of those ways road builders game the system is by working together to submit one bid on a project so there is no competition. No competition leads to inflated costs for taxpayers.

There are several ways to squeeze out inefficiency and waste at DOT. One is by cracking down on these improper single bids designed to prevent competition. The audit estimated tens of millions in savings. We proved that is just the beginning of the savings at DOT.

One glaring real-world example came at the end of my tenure as secretary. A single bid came in for part of the Interstate 39/90 project between Illinois and Madison. It was $27 million over estimate.

This upset me. I refused to sign the contract. This bid was approved by my successor, the former lobbyist for the road builders, and signed by Gov. Tony Evers just months after I left. Road builders win, taxpayers lose.

The winning single bid is on the client list of Tim Michels, who is running to be governor. In an interview announcing his run for governor, Michels refused to say there was waste in road construction. He also defended this process where road builders work together to submit just one bid, eliminating competition on projects. This gives me pause.

Michels’ company also has funded groups thatadvocate for higher gas taxes. The groups he is a part of and funded stand firmly against taxpayers. They support taking more of our hard-earned money when prices are sky high.

The state spends billions on road projects each year. Michels and his company have made millions on state road projects and have ties to more than a $1 billion in state contracts. It should go without saying that the conflicts of interest here are enormous.

Our ultimate check on these practices is the governor. Governors and their appointees approve these contracts. With Michels’ background and defense of this bidding practice, I have concerns he would be the fox guarding the hen house.

I know Kleefisch can be trusted. I know she will work to continue reforming our bid processes and squeeze out the waste and inefficiency at the DOT. She stood strong with Gov. Walker, and she will stand strong again.

I wholeheartedly support Kleefisch for governor. The swamp does not control her, and Wisconsinites won’t need to wonder who she will be looking out for. It will be the taxpayers of Wisconsin.