Until 1848, the year Wisconsin became a state, Lake Mendota was only a few inches higher than Lake Monona. But in 1849, Leonard Farwell built a dam where the Tenney lock in Madison is located today and raised Mendota by about 4 feet. Then in 1850, he built a huge five-story mill and used his newly created water power to grind grain and saw lumber. Madison leaders were thrilled by the city’s first power plant and its salutary economic impact.
Today, 169 years after Farwell built his dam and more than 100 years after the mill was removed, we still maintain Lake Mendota close to the 1849 level. In fact, in 1979 the Department of Natural Resources established the difference between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona as 4 feet 9 inches. At the same time, the DNR decreed that all four lakes shall be managed within a 6-inch range called summer minimums and maximums.
But wetter weather and heavier rainstorms make it impossible for water managers to maintain the lakes within these narrow ranges. For example, Lake Monona on Wednesday was 40 inches above its summer maximum and nearly 10 inches above the 100-year flood stage.
Seven times during the last 25 years — 1993, 1996, 2000, 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2018 — Lake Monona has exceeded or nearly reached its 100-year flood level. That tells me our climate is changing. A 2010 study done by Dane County showed the incidence of daily rains over 3 inches has increased dramatically. In the 1940s, we had an average of two a year, but in the 2000s we had eight.
Question: What would Madison have done if the 15-inch rain that hit Cross Plains on Aug. 20 had fallen over the Yahara lakes? Same question for the 11-inch rain that hit west of Baraboo on Aug. 28.
Ken Potter, a recently retired UW-Madison professor of civil and environmental engineering, has been warning us for years that it is only a question of when we get hit by one of these big, increasingly common 1,000-year rains. Imagine the Isthmus as a near peninsula. Absent new policies, the results will be an unprecedented but preventable catastrophe including loss of life, hundreds of millions of dollars of property damage, sewage spills and electrical outages.
Mendota is the only one of our four lakes that has the potential to store large amounts of water when extreme rains hit us, and yet we keep it at the artificial high required to power an 1850 mill. By contrast, the three lower lakes, Monona, Waubesa, and Kegonsa, have very limited storage capacity and also suffer from a very low gradient, which means they drain very slowly. For example, Monona can only be dropped about a half-inch a day, assuming no more rain and little or no dumping of Mendota water. That means that it could be November or December before the lake goes down to its summer maximum level.
The key fact is that our climate has changed, but our current lake management policies are based on the old normal. Clearly, we must identify and implement policies that are capable of preventing catastrophic flood damage when we are hit by our first 1,000-year extreme rain.
These new policies based on our new normal weather will mean abandoning what we must view as a great anachronism — the 1849 water power justification for Lake Mendota’s level — and implementing new lake management policies based on the ability to achieve prudent water storage for an extreme rain. This will mean lowering Mendota significantly and the three other lakes to a lesser extent.
Yes, this will mean shallower lakes for boaters, longer piers for riparians, and dredging several channels. But, really, as we contemplate our new reality, it’s a choice between convenience and catastrophe.