Dave McGrath: Being thankful in a thankless year

Like the Pilgrims at the first Thanksgiving, Americans in 2020 can be grateful for just having survived.
And though COVID-19 is the chief reason for this having been such a calamitous year, I see much to be thankful for from a glass-half-full perspective. In fact, even when friend and writer Bob Georgalas needled me, recalling Woody Allen’s warning that the proverbial glass was, indeed, half-full, but with poison, I seized on the quote’s humor as evidence of our hopeful resilience.
There have been, in fact, many positives in 2020 — from small conveniences to heroic accomplishments.
Everyone who owns a car, for example, can be thankful for the breakthrough device called FIXD developed by students at Georgia Tech. Not much bigger than a flash drive, FIXD can be easily plugged into any car and send to your cell phone an explanation of the idiot light that just appeared on your dash panel. How many of us have cursed the “check engine” warning for leaving us no choice but to go to a mechanic who, if he's not honest, can tell you most anything? Costing not much more than a Wi-Fi router, FIXD diagnoses the problem (clogged air filter) and even tells you how much it should cost to repair.
A big Thanksgiving shout-out goes to Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s Today Show, who, in the mold of Katie Couric and her devastating interview of Sarah Palin in 2008, gave a tutorial for journalists on how to interview the sitting president. Disarming him with direct follow-up questions in her charming, you’ve-got-to-be-kidding-me tone, the attorney, mom and sunshiny broadcaster responded to one of Trump’s conspiracy theories, that U.S. Special Forces did not kill Osama bin Laden, this way: “I don’t get that. You’re the president. It’s not like you’re somebody’s crazy uncle who can just retweet anything.”
Speaking of heroes, I and the majority of Americans owe thanks to a certain aging cowboy, worn down by a life of painful loss, who, nonetheless, recruited a Black ally to join him in answering the request of oppressed women, embarking on a journey to save them and the rest of the citizenry from a cruel public official. While it may sound like I’m describing the fictional characters portrayed by Clint Eastwood and Morgan Freeman in the classic western film "Unforgiven," I am actually referring to the real-life president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.
I am personally grateful for friend, former St. Joe’s classmate, and retiree from the now-defunct Wisconsin Steel Works, Dan Mazar, for his sagacious prescription for restoration of both physical and mental health, which is to unplug from all media one day a week, preferably Thursday, and then raise a toast to tranquility with one — but never more than two — extra dry, “frosty” vodka martinis. On special occasions like today, “Doctor” Dan prescribes the addition of an extra blue cheese olive.
Overdue, posthumous tribute belongs to Mangham Edward Griffin, credited for inventing BBQ sauce, originally concocted for his relatives’ 4th of July picnic in Macon, Georgia in 1931. For it was not until Marianne and I have been in pandemic prison, when, deprived of travel, the theater, spectator sports and restaurants, that I’ve done some cooking at home. The results have veered between unspectacular (brats and beer) and catastrophic (using a fire extinguisher for fatty ribs on the grill), but were often redeemed with generous dollops of BBQ sauce, whether we’re talking meat, French fries, eggs, beans, corn or baked potatoes. Mrs. Griffin’s BBQ Sauce, named in honor of Mangham’s wife Etta Busbee Griffin, is still manufactured in Macon under the slogan, “Puttin’ South in your Mouth Since 1935.”
Thanks to pro football players Dallas Goedert, the 6-foot-5, 260 pound Philadelphia Eagles tight end from South Dakota, and his teammate Avonte Maddox, the 5-foot-9, 183-pound safety from Michigan — both gifted athletes who have become more famous for the close friendship they have forged, which was on charming and humorous display on HBO’s "Hard Knocks," and in the Bud Light Friendship Challenge — and which Maddox credited for his successful comeback from a career-threatening injury. Not since the loving bond between Gayle Sayers and Brian Piccolo featured in the film "Brian's Song" have two men from different worlds given us such a heartening example of how human virtues of caring, loyalty and respect are color-blind and universal.
Finally, while I’ve always been individually thankful to Germany for its savory sausages and its world-class beers like Spaten, Becks, and Warsteiner, this year, everyone owes a huge debt of gratitude to the republic of Angela Merkel for two strokes of brilliance that will save countless lives. The first is the emergency braking safety feature on many new cars, which will be standard an all cars by 2022 — a bit of artificial intelligence pioneered by Mercedes-Benz that automatically stops our cars from crashing when we’re too distracted or too slow to do it ourselves, and which the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said will reduce rear-end collisions by half, preventing 28,000 crashes each year, and thousands of injuries and deaths.
The second is the new 95% effective COVID-19 vaccine developed in record time by Pfizer and the German company BioNTech, which we’re counting on to apply “emergency braking,” as well, to a disease that his killed nearly 1.5 million human beings worldwide and made 2020 the year we'll never forget.
Danke, Deutshland! Und Happy Thanksgiving!
Contributing columnist for Hayward's Sawyer County Record, David McGrath is author of "South Siders." Reach him at profmcgrath2004@yahoo.com.
