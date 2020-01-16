Dave Glomp: Wisconsin should proactively set laws for driving under marijuana influence

Now that two states bordering Wisconsin have recently legalized the recreational purchase and use of marijuana, it seems that perhaps Wisconsin needs to consider law changes related to driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana.
Invariably, such changes might be required, as there is more of a potential for people from other states and even Wisconsin citizens who could consider use and then driving. Also, Wisconsin itself may someday legalize either medical or recreational use of the drug. Being ahead of the curve on such things to avoid huge future legal battles should be the goal.
Wisconsin currently has an “implied consent” law related to the use of alcohol for all drivers, citizens or not, who use our roadways. This means drivers involved in motor vehicle accidents where alcohol is involved can be tested or screened immediately, on the scene, or afterward, to determine the level of impairment from alcohol. A blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater is illegal for Wisconsin drivers. Wisconsin has expanded that law to include “implied consent” related to if a driver may have marijuana in their system. The difference, however is, that there is a zero tolerance for marijuana in the blood at the time of the accident. It does not address the issue of impairment, which means even trace amounts of marijuana in one's system would constitute DUI or OWI.
Top DUI/OWI attorneys argue there should be an impairment level like there is for alcohol. In other words, shouldn’t the laws related to “drugged driving” be the same as “drunk driving” and have an “impairment level” consideration? The current law, Wis. Stat. Section 346.63 (1) states: “It is against the law to drive with a detectable amount of a controlled substance in the blood.” Those who do so are subject to the same penalties as those who drive while exceeding a blood alcohol concentration of .08.
Currently, when a person is suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana in Wisconsin, blood is tested for a metabolite called delta-9- tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-9-THC), the substance found in marijuana known to cause impairment or impaired perceptions. Wisconsin law on the subject of a marijuana in the system and driving does not require proof of impairment to convict of driving under the influence of marijuana. All that is required is a detectable amount of delta-9-THC in the blood.
One of the issues involved is that, short of the blood test for detectable amounts of marijuana impairment compounds in the blood, there currently aren’t many other ways to test for the drug. Unlike in the case of field tests for alcohol, like breathalyzers and nystagmus gaze tests, there aren’t currently other readily available, affordable and proven ways to detect marijuana impairment in the field.
However, there are some important on-the-scene markers to indicate possible impairment that law enforcement might employ. They are called drug recognition expert evaluations, but these take extensive training to administer. These evaluations may be helpful in ruling out other medical pathologies involved and gain other basic information. One of the most helpful tests deals with the way pupils react to various stimuli. Again, extensive training of the law enforcement tester is required.
If motor vehicle accidents with injuries or death occur and increase, with more persons driving after ingesting marijuana, questions of liability will likely become more prevalent. If Wisconsin decides to pass its own medical or recreational marijuana laws, the numbers will likely expand exponentially. Wisconsin citizens must be protected from the potential of drivers from Wisconsin or from nearby states driving through Wisconsin operating under the influence of controlled substances.
I encourage Wisconsin citizens to demand that a system be in place to address all of the questions raised here, to protect its citizens. Additionally, Wisconsin legislators must explore this area beyond current law. The time to do so is now, not after potential lawsuits continue to be filed to clarify insuring public safety.
Dave Glomp is a former broadcast journalist and a 50-year Madison resident.
