Dave Glomp: Congress should implement a germaneness rule

There has been much discussion about passage of the latest COVID-19 relief bill in Congress. Most of the controversy has to do with what is in the bill that is seemingly unrelated to providing immediate direct relief to individuals and businesses negatively affected by the virus. Also, the related restrictions of or shutdowns of businesses and accompanying loss of employment are the reasons for passing a relief measure. Like many bills in Congress, amendments are added that have little or no relationship to the original intent of the legislation. This is what causes delays passage of needed legislation like the COVID-19 relief bill.
How, you might ask, can this occur? It occurs because neither House nor Senate rules preclude adding things to bills completely different from the subject of the original bill. In other words, anything can be added. In fact, an agriculture bill can be amended to include the text of an entire defense department measure. It allows legislators to add their pet proposals likely not to pass on their own to something crucial, which must ultimately pass. This tactic has been used over the years to help pass controversial measures and to kill good legislation. It allows authors of amendments to add things which virtually hold the original legislation hostage to the intent of an amendment. Bills with little chance of passing on their own are loaded up with unrelated amendments in order to get their passage or to kill the original bill's intent.
How can this be changed so bills have to pass or fail on their own merit? Passage of a germaneness rule, which would require any amendment to be required to be germane (closely related) to the original subject of the bill at hand before an amendment could be added. The Wisconsin state Legislature has such a rule. It keeps legislation clean and relational to the intent of the original bill.
Congress enacting such a rule, or a constitutional amendment, could easily remedy this problem. A germaneness committee made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats could determine the germaneness questions before debate begins. This would likely bring greater fairness to a currently distorted process. Bills moving forward would have to pass or fail on their own merits. I urge every citizen, regardless of party, to contact their congressional representatives and U.S. senators to adopt such rules in both houses.
Chances of passage of such a rule are slim, much as the idea of passing term limits for elected leaders, which would mean voting against their own self-interest. The effort, however, will go a long way toward reigning in the unnecessary power of elected officials, and allowing citizens to see and understand the primary purpose and justifications for a legislator's vote on original legislative intent in all bills being considered. If legislators won’t police themselves, adopting a constitutional amendment should be pursued.
Remember, those in Congress are elected by we, the citizens, and they therefore work for us — so we should have some say in the proper operations of the two legislative bodies. Exercise your rights in this regard by pushing for such a change. This is not, nor should it be, a partisan issue. Just let your voice be heard!
Dave Glomp is a more than 50-year citizen of Madison, a former radio/TV broadcast journalist who covered the state Legislature, an administrative assistant to a state senator and longtime student of history.
