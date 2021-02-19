Dave Cieslewicz: How to lift 10 million kids out of poverty

A provision that would do more to reduce poverty than anything since Medicare will likely become law within weeks. And it will happen because of a bipartisanship effort led by moderates.
Spearheaded by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the proposal would send $250 to $300 per child every month to families earning less than $400,000, according to his version of the plan. The maximum monthly payment would be $1,250. And this isn’t just a temporary COVID relief measure. This would be a new, permanent commitment to families. Over 18 years, families could get about $62,000 under the Romney plan.
Romney is joined in his proposal by moderate Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Ohio’s progressive Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.
President Joe Biden has a similar plan which is somewhat less generous, and Biden’s plan would expire in a year, though Democrats would work to make it permanent.
Either plan would cost around $120 billion a year, but that seems tame in light of the $3.7 trillion the federal government has already committed to COVID relief, an amount that would soar to $5.6 trillion if Biden gets the full $1.9 trillion he has proposed for this round.
And University of California Berkley researcher Hilary Hoynes estimates that child poverty costs the economy as much as a trillion dollars a year in lost economic potential. Even if you question that figure, it seems self-evident that the prospects for poor kids are going to be much dimmer than for kids raised in middle-class households, and this disparity will have a negative impact on the economy overall.
Let’s compare this to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Medicare For All proposal. It has been estimated that his proposal would cost around $30 trillion over 10 years and lift about 8 million people out of poverty. The per-child payment would cost around $1.5 trillion ($120 billion a year over 10 years with an annual 2% inflation rate) over a decade and lift about 10 million kids out of poverty.
So if we’re looking at simple bang for the buck, the child payment lifts 20% more people out of poverty then Medicare For All, but at about only 4% of the cost.
The implications of this are far-reaching. For years, progressive fire brands such as Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have been using divisive populist language to push outlandishly expensive and fanciful schemes that had no chance of becoming law. They’ve accomplished nothing.
Meanwhile, other legislators have been working quietly across the aisle. They’ve been doing so with a moderate Democratic president on a proposal that will have more impact on reducing poverty than anything since the Great Society programs of the 1960s.
It’s time to turn away from populist rhetoric and unrealistic proposals. Bipartisanship and moderation work. Just ask about 10 million children.
Cieslewicz is the former mayor of Madison and editor of the Yellow Stripes & Dead Armadillos website: yellowstripsdeadarmadillos.org and dcieslewicz@wisc.edu.