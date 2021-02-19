Dave Cieslewicz: How to lift 10 million kids out of poverty

A provision that would do more to reduce poverty than anything since Medicare will likely become law within weeks. And it will happen because of a bipartisanship effort led by moderates.

Spearheaded by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the proposal would send $250 to $300 per child every month to families earning less than $400,000, according to his version of the plan. The maximum monthly payment would be $1,250. And this isn’t just a temporary COVID relief measure. This would be a new, permanent commitment to families. Over 18 years, families could get about $62,000 under the Romney plan.

Romney is joined in his proposal by moderate Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Ohio’s progressive Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

President Joe Biden has a similar plan which is somewhat less generous, and Biden’s plan would expire in a year, though Democrats would work to make it permanent.