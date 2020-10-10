Danielle Endvick: Wisconsin farms need more than 'Trump money'

In the meantime, farmers are making 4.8% less than they were a year ago, cutting into already razor-thin margins.

In my father’s childhood, our country neighborhood was a patchwork of family farms. My grandfather’s generation was able to make a decent living, raise a large family off their farm income and even invest in the farm operation through the years.

But in the past 20 years, I’ve watched as the dairy crisis hit America’s Dairyland. When my dad bought our family farm in the early 1990s, Wisconsin had nearly 30,000 dairy herds. Now that number hovers just over 7,000. We’re down to only two operating dairy farms in my neighborhood, and I worry over how long they’ll be able to hang on.

Though the farm subsidies are essential for many, the money has largely been going into the hands of the wealthy. For instance, 80% of aid from the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program was allocated to just three commodities: beef, dairy and corn — with some more diversified farm businesses being overlooked entirely.

Worse, the top 1% of recipients got more than 20% of the funds, while the bottom 10% received just 0.26%. In terms of payments, the largest 1% of U.S. farms received an average of $352,432 in coronavirus aid, while the smallest 80% of farms received an average of $4,677.