With the ascension of Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, liberals are excited to usher in a new era of jurisprudential dominance after a decade of generally conservative decisions. How the court’s four liberal-leaning justices, especially Ann Walsh Bradley, reconcile the asks of their allies with the precedents of past years will be a crucial question moving forward.

In her campaign for the court, Protasiewicz said she thought Act 10 was unconstitutional, for instance, and that the legislative maps were rigged. But both Act 10 and the current district lines were ruled legal by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

That a prior generation of justices upheld these things may not matter to Protasiewicz, who said at the only candidate debate, “Precedent changes when things need to change to be fair and work well for absolutely, you know, everybody in our society and everybody in our community.” In other words, if she does not think a precedent is “fair for everybody,” she has license to overturn it.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, though she generally shares Protasawicz’s jurisprudential approach and joined her on stage at Protasiewicz's election night party, has taken a very different view on precedent. In State v. Lindell (2001), she railed against the majority for overturning a case that she herself had dissented on when it was originally considered.

“I happen to be among those who believe Ramos was wrongly decided," she wrote.

"However, despite my disagreement, because of the many and consistent affirmations of Ramos by this court I eventually had to acknowledge it as valid precedent.”

When given the opportunity to overturn Ramos, then, she declined it, “[o]ut of respect for the law and this court as an institution.”

More recently, in State v. Prado (2021), she wrote, “Stare decisis, the principle that courts must stand by things decided, is fundamental to the rule of law. Any departure from stare decisis requires special justification.”

Whatever is sufficient under that standard, one thing clearly fails it: “The decision to overturn a prior case must not be undertaken merely because the composition of the court has changed,” she wrote.

The composition of the court will change when Protasiewicz is sworn in Aug. 1. Liberal interest groups will soon file test cases that present the opportunity to reverse prior decisions on these and other topics.

We don’t know exactly how Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet will approach these precedents, because they’ve only been on the bench a few years and have not said much on the subject in that time. But we do have several decades of decisions from Bradley, and those cases establish over and over again that she takes an extraordinarily high view of precedent.

As she said in 2019, “This court follows the doctrine of stare decisis scrupulously because of our abiding respect for the rule of law.”

That scrupulous adherence is about to be tested, when Bradley’s allies on the bench and in the bar ask her to overturn outcomes they do not like. How she answers that test will determine the fate of many important questions of law and policy for Wisconsin.