A Charles Dickens novel has come to life. Gov. Scott Walker’s administration has been partnering with a private company to search for foster children who are disabled or have dead birth parents — in order to take their money for state revenue. The state is even confiscating veterans’ benefits from foster children whose parents died in the military.
Contract documents obtained by public records request explain the practice. A 2011 contract signed with MAXIMUS Inc. shows that Wisconsin has collaborated with the company to maximize revenue obtained from foster children. In part of the contract focused on Milwaukee County, MAXIMUS has helped the state increase the number of children classified as disabled and to locate children with deceased birth parents — not to provide more services to the children, but so the state can take their resources.
In Milwaukee County alone, the Walker administration has been taking between $3 million and over $4 million in survivor and disability benefits from foster children each year — and the state has been taking millions more from foster children in other jurisdictions.
MAXIMUS has helped the state apply for the children’s Social Security disability (SSI) and and survivor benefits, and helped the state insert itself as representative payee to gain control of the children’s money. As representative payee, the state is obligated to use or conserve the children’s money only in their individualized best interests. But instead, the state abuses its position of trust and diverts the children’s money to state coffers — taking the children’s funds to repay state foster care costs that the children rightfully have no legal obligation to pay for.
Taking resources from abused and neglected children is immoral, harmful and violates the state’s fiduciary obligations. Consider the daunting statistics from past studies: Twice as many foster children suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder as war veterans; over one-third of children aging out of foster care never graduate from high school, only 3 percent complete college, less than half find employment, 85 percent suffer from mental health issues, over one-third are homeless and almost 75 percent of males become incarcerated by age 26.
It’s important to remember that we are all interconnected. When a foster child is not able to successfully transition to independence — and becomes incarcerated, homeless, unemployed, or in need of further public assistance — we all pay the cost.
And the foster care agencies do not even receive additional funds because of the practice. Rather, the children’s resources are taken to bolster state revenue by paying foster care costs that the state is already legally obligated to pay. Wisconsin is forcing foster children to pay for their own care.
Other states have also engaged in this revenue scheme, but that doesn't make it right. In fact, a past assessment report that MAXIMUS prepared for Maryland described foster children as a "revenue generating mechanism." Despite opposition from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation this year to begin protecting foster children's resources and teaching financial literacy to help them start planning for their futures.
Rather than taking children’s resources, Wisconsin could let foster children help themselves by using their own funds to prepare for their difficult transition to independence: saving their funds for college or vocational training, to purchase tools or equipment for work, to help pay future rent or to purchase a car — now virtually a necessity for independent living — or conserving their money for the countless other expenses they will encounter.
Gov. Walker could stop taking foster children’s funds immediately, with no legislation needed. But if Walker refuses to stop harming foster children, the Wisconsin Legislature should consider a bill similar to Maryland’s to protect the resources of our most vulnerable children. If a foster child in Milwaukee, Green Bay or Muskego is harmed, we are all harmed.
Daniel L. Hatcher is a professor of law at the University of Baltimore and author of "The Poverty Industry"; his email is dhatcher@ubalt.edu.
