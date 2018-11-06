I know many Wisconsin citizens who are tempted not even to vote on Nov. 6. They’ve tuned out, or they feel like their vote doesn’t matter.
But it does matter.
To turn away from engaging in our democracy now can be tempting, but it would only deepen the current crisis we face in Wisconsin.
Instead, now is the time to re-engage, to bring new voices into our democracy who have been historically marginalized, to create a democracy where we tear down barriers to the ballot and barriers to running for office so that regular people can participate equally and be heard.
Together, we can achieve a democracy that inspires and excites us.
There are a lot of changes that need to happen along the way to a fair and inclusive democracy in Wisconsin.
First, voting should be made easier, not harder. Registering to vote should be as easy as getting a hunting or fishing license, changing your address at the post office, or updating a driver's license. There is no reason in 2018 why any interaction with these state agencies shouldn’t automatically update your voter registration. Not only is it easier than the current clunky and bureaucratic process, it's more secure and efficient.
What’s more, busy mothers and other Wisconsinites who can’t take time off from work should be able to vote on their own schedules. And on Election Day, we should all have a nearby polling place with quick and efficient lines and secure voting machines.
Second, we need candidates who represent broad grassroots community support, not the will of big-money special interest. That means we need meaningful limits on campaign contributions, as well as transparency so that we know, right away, who the deep-pocketed private interests are that are trying to influence our votes.
Third, we need districts that are fair and competitive, not rigged by gerrymandering by the party in power.
Finally, Wisconsinites should be confident in the fairness and impartiality of their judges, who should not be able to rule on cases when they have received support from one side or the other. Amazingly, that’s not the case right now in Wisconsin.
In this fairer and more inclusive democracy, the voices of the people will be louder than the wallets of the wealthy and out-of-state special interests.
Common-sense ideas that are crucial to the well-being of Wisconsinites will get turned into policy: You will get safe drinking water, paid family leave, smaller classroom sizes for your kids, guaranteed affordable health care coverage, regional transit, sentencing and parole reform, and higher wages.
This is not a pipe dream. More and more state and local governments across the country are passing reforms like these.
I urge all Wisconsinites to resist despair, which only serves to benefit the people currently in power.
On Nov. 6, please join me in turning out in historic numbers for a vision of an inspiring, inclusive democracy.
Dana Schultz is the executive director of Wisconsin Voices. Wisconsin Voices works with dozens of nonpartisan groups across the state to increase participation in our democracy.
