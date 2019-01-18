American democracy is not living up its potential. We need to keep working to restore balance to our republic. We need bold reforms that will actually make our government of, by, and for the people.
The new U.S. Congress’ first bill, H.R. 1, is a powerful first step to help us build a country that’s governed according to the will of the people, by leaders who respect our voices, and with rules that are equally applied no matter who is in charge.
To start off the 116th Congress, House Democrats introduced H.R. 1, also known as the For the People Act. This is the most historic package of democracy reforms in a generation and can catalyze the change we so urgently need.
The American people must be recentered in our democracy, and For the People includes concrete steps to do just that. It would stop wealthy special interests from having an outsized voice in our politics, strengthen laws that would make the right to vote equally accessible to all Americans, and hold our elected officials to stronger ethical standards. Right now, our voting and election laws are very different from state to state. In Wisconsin, voters contend with restrictive laws that drive down voter participation. During the 2018 midterms, Wisconsin voters reported to the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline that they were turned away from polls because of these disenfranchising laws. Now we have the opportunity to do away with these laws nationwide.
We know that democracy works best when everyone can make their voices heard. This is as true for the nation as it is for Wisconsin. We pride ourselves on offering same-day voter registration, which allows eligible citizens to register or update their voter registration on Election Day, but we need more. A comprehensive bill like For the People would affirm this policy and help ensure every voice is heard and every vote is counted nationwide.
The bill is especially urgent considering the growing levels of dysfunction and political gridlock seen in Washington. Powerful special interests and wealthy donors continue to manipulate our democracy and rig the system for their own benefit. We are excited that the new Congress is standing up for the people to correct the injustice. These reforms will help restore confidence in the current political system and lay the groundwork for a more modern, equal, and fair democracy.
In Wisconsin, we know all too well how much our political system needs fixing. During last year’s lame-duck legislative session, outgoing lawmakers did everything in their power to limit the power of ordinary people. From cutting early voting times to thwarting gubernatorial powers, these legislators stomped on the idea of checks and balances in Wisconsin so they could hold onto power the voters did not want them to have anymore.
It is understandable that ordinary Americans are frustrated by Congress’ inaction over time, but the groundswell of democracy was strong in the states in last year's midterms and that is momentum worth building on.
If you believe that voting is a fundamental American right and a civil responsibility, that people in power should be held accountable, that how much money you have should not determine what rights you have, then join us in supporting the For the People Act and call on your representatives to do the same.
Dana Schultz is executive director of Wisconsin Voices.
Editor's note: On Jan. 17 a federal judge ruled that the lame-duck voting restrictions violated an order issued in 2016 that is being appealed, and cannot be enforced while that appeal is pending.
