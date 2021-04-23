Dana Pellebon and Linda Ketcham: Madison shelter should move forward

Grace Episcopal Church opened its doors in 1985 to the increasing number of men who were homeless in Madison. This was a temporary solution to address the lack of affordable housing.

More than 35 years later, we are still wrestling with a permanent place that is humane and built with the purpose to accommodate the needs of those experiencing homelessness. At a recent Madison City Council meeting, there was great displeasure with the current choice of a permanent space for a shelter near East Towne Mall.

Historically, the issue of where this and other shelters in Madison reside are greeted with pushback from neighborhoods. We know those people who are most marginalized also are the ones most dehumanized. In this dehumanization, we see common language that is racist, harmful and ill-informed.