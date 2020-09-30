Dana Munro: Our children don't need saving, they need media literacy skills

As the presidential election looms nearer and the stakes grow higher, I’ve continued on my quest to understand voters who vote against their best interests. Why voters, who four years ago had a job, their health, their safety and could put dinner on the table every night, still vote for Trump after having lost loved ones, jobs, savings and safety during his presidency. Why do voters support an administration that has failed them?
I believe it is my responsibility as a journalist to not just respect and represent all sides but try to understand all sides of current issues as well. As polarized as we may be, I know everyone has reasons behind their decisions and I can’t help but feeling I haven’t yet figured out what motivates these particular voters.
The more I’ve read about QAnon the more I think it may play a bigger role than I realized. QAnon is an anonymous internet presence that fabricated a conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and other Democrats of note were murdering children and consuming their blood for medicinal purposes and Trump was attempting to “save the children.”
Crazy, right? Maybe not to everybody, though.
When I first learned about QAnon, I wrote it off as extremist conspiracy that only a small group of voters believed. As a news producer, when I had an opportunity to insert stories about it into my newscast I often chose not to because it seemed so far-fetched and not something that really impacted my viewers. I was wrong.
In a Civiqs poll, more than half of Republican respondents said they believed some part of QAnon’s conspiracy. 33% said they believed it was “mostly true” and 26% said “some parts” were true. Pew Research found that 25% of Americans saw some truth in QAnon’s conspiracy.
I didn’t know how much it affected my own community until I read Charlotte Alter’s piece in Time Magazine, “How Conspiracy Theories Are Shaping the 2020 Election — and Shaking the Foundation of American Democracy.” She examined the effects the conspiracy was having on my own state, Wisconsin. She looked at swing areas of the state like the WOW counties (Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington) around Milwaukee and areas of Kenosha. I was stunned to hear what people told her was motivating them to vote for Trump. Many of their arguments seemed to be influenced by QAnon’s conspiracy, even sometimes without them realizing it.
Many swing voters in these areas tend to be Christian, non-college educated and white. This is a common voter profile throughout the state. The Center for American Progress reported nearly 60% of Wisconsin voters in 2016 were non-college-educated, white voters. For such a specific group of people that constitutes a decent majority of the state’s voting pool.
The day after I read Alter’s article I went on a walk around my neighborhood, I crossed the Fox River and passed an apartment complex. There was a large sign in front of the building with the name of the apartment on it. Over it was spray paint that read “#saveourchildren: a QAnon inspired social media trend.
I saw how this conspiracy was infecting my community, my neighbors, my viewers, maybe even my colleagues and friends.
QAnon has tapped into one of the most powerful and motivating emotions humans can feel: fear. These people profoundly believe the children of America are being endangered by our own leaders.
I spent a semester of college studying religion and how it affects the way people consume media. I learned that growing up in a religious household can make you more susceptible to conspiracies and misinformation.
According to the National Institute of Health there is a positive correlation between those who believe in conspiracies and those who consider themselves religious. A study done by YouGov in 2018 also reported that 52% of people who believe the earth is flat consider themselves very religious and 23% who believe in the conspiracy consider themselves somewhat religious — the flat-earth conspiracy similarly baseless to QAnon’s.
Children from religious households are taught to prioritize faith over science. They learn to suspend their disbelief from a young age. When posed with a choice between evolution and creation, one concept with scientific backing and one without, they are conditioned to choose creation, conditioned to believe God created the world in his image, to believe in immaculate conception, etc. They see science and religion is direct opposition and must choose religion in order to align with the faith their families have raised them on. This makes it harder for these kids to distinguish between fact and fiction as they grow up.
Religious people and non-college educated people can make for very impressionable voters. They comprise voting communities that may believe what QAnon says is fact even though no one knows who QAnon even is.
I think the reach QAnon is having should startle all of us who believe it is important that our fellow Americans trust the democratic system and can distinguish between facts and misinformation.
There is little more powerful in shaping a society than education. And, because many blue collar folks don’t go to college, we need to start in middle school and high school. We need to teach media literacy.
As I was going through journalism school I found myself learning information I wished I’d know earlier. I learned about political ads and how they are devised to manipulate certain groups of people. I learned about Cambridge Analytica, Project Alamo and data harvesting. I learned how to identify a Russian bot on the internet from a real person making a post. These things affect all of us who consume media and we should all have a basic understanding of what exactly is happening when we open up Twitter or turn on the news.
We never learned to value credibility in middle or high school. We didn’t learn that the fact local news stations get information from the Associated Press matters. The fact they are overseen by the Federal Communications Commission matters. Likewise, we never learned why the fact that no one knows who QAnon is or how credible he/she is matters. In a world full of manipulation and misinformation we need to arm our children with the tools to know what is fact and what is fiction.
If we replace one language class or one science class with a media literacy requirement we could potentially save democracy. That’s not something Latin or physics ever equipped me with.
Dana Munro is the weekend morning producer at WBAY-TV. She is a 2020 graduate from the UW-Madison Journalism School. She’s also written for Madison Magazine and WisPolitics. Reach her at danaannmunro@outlook.com.
