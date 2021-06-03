Dan Wegner: Biofuels still critical in climate change fight

President Biden has made it very clear that addressing emissions in the transportation sector is a top priority for his new administration. His plan, which is built into his proposed infrastructure package, hinges on “winning the EV market” and implementing a network of electric vehicles nationwide. However, as momentum builds for electric vehicles, it’s important to remember that electric vehicles are not a silver bullet climate change solution, and that other emission reducing solutions such as biofuel should continue to be implemented in tandem.
Electric vehicles are undeniably a growing component of our transportation sector. Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Stanford University, however, found that in some parts of the United States, specifically the Midwest, electric vehicles can actually lead to “much higher air pollution damages than conventional gasoline/diesel vehicles.” This is a result of electric grids that have not been decarbonized, and still rely heavily on coal for the production of electricity. These results make it clear that especially for those living in the Midwest, simply adopting electric vehicles is not enough.
This issue does not mean that electric vehicles are not a viable component to addressing the current climate crisis. Instead, they simply mean that we must focus on our goal – decarbonization – without putting all our eggs in the basket of a single technology that might not be the best answer. One proven solution, and one that Midwesterners are well aware of, is biofuels like ethanol. Annually, American refineries produce roughly 15 billion gallons of ethanol, and an analysis by the United States Department of Agriculture found that emissions from corn-based ethanol are about 39% lower than those produced by traditional gasoline. Additionally, when ethanol is produced from corn grown locally here in Wisconsin, the process utilizes a third of the energy that gasoline production does.
Not only does Biofuel like ethanol substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it also plays a key role in Wisconsin's economy, by keeping fuel dollars close to home and supporting rural communities throughout the state. Wisconsin is the ninth-largest ethanol producer in the country, and home to nine plants that produce over 500 million gallons each year. This production generates more than $4 billion in economic activity, creates 19,000 jobs, and is responsible for $980 million in wages and $300 million in taxes. Given this reality, a wholesale transition to electric vehicles through banning the internal combustion engine would devastate rural communities throughout our state. That would be bad for the economy and bad for the environment.
Luckily, we have elected officials like U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who has a history of standing up to those who wish to undermine this important industry, and has supported Wisconsin’s farmers and rural economy communities in the past by promoting strong renewable fuel policies and the continued deployment of advanced biofuels. For this reason I am hopeful that she and other senators will recognize that while electric vehicles are one important part of the future, biofuels must continue to play a critical role in our transportation system.
Dan Wegner is commodities manager at United Wisconsin Grain Producers in Friesland.
