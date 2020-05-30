Dan Stier: Social distance works, political fights hurt, against the COVID-19 pandemic

I left my home state of Wisconsin in early 2005 to serve as a senior policy analyst at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. That summer, President George W. Bush initiated development of “social distancing” as federal government public health policy. Already concerned with bioterrorism after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the president read “The Great Influenza,” by John M. Barry, about the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918.
He was further influenced by new outbreaks caused by infectious diseases transferring from birds and other animals to humans, including an avian flu outbreak that year in Vietnam. With no vaccines to address these new threats, the president recognized the need for an effective public health strategy. It was obvious, even at the earliest stage of consideration, that this public health strategy should not be the subject of partisan political battles.
Despite early skepticism founded on the notion that social distancing was an outmoded strategy in a modern era of vaccines, CDC followed the science. The evidence favoring social distancing — in which individuals stay 6 feet apart when outside their homes and don’t gather in groups — proved to be persuasive. In February 2007, the Bush administration and CDC adopted social distancing as official government policy.
The policy received little attention outside of CDC, state and local public health departments, and related public health organizations. Within those agencies and organizations, it received a great deal of attention and effort. The policy became the foundation for government planning and would be used extensively in simulations used to prepare for pandemics. In fact, it had some limited practical use during the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009.
A great deal of my professional time and attention during those years was devoted to pandemic social distance training of state and local public health departments throughout the country. A primary concern was that the departments be certain that the relevant state statutes or local ordinances provided the legal authority for social distancing.
In Wisconsin, for example, we were confident that the statute empowering the secretary of the Department of Health Services to “forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics” and to “implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable diseases” provided ample authority to accomplish social distancing on a statewide basis.
Social distancing would obviously place limits on the movement and behavior of individuals and groups. CDC therefore regularly offered “due process” training to judges throughout the country. A training of Pennsylvania judges in particular stands out in my mind. Sessions on the science of viruses were provided by the Pennsylvania state epidemiologist and by top epidemiologists from CDC. The Pennsylvania judge who coordinated the sessions was a real gentleman, and an absolute model of judicial decorum.
At the conclusion of the virus sessions, he was driven to exclaim to all in attendance that these viruses were some really “nasty bastards.” Recognizing that the rights of citizens may be adversely affected, he nevertheless acknowledged that the threat to the public’s health would likely necessitate use of extraordinary public health measures.
As a policy analyst with many years of legal training and experience, I did my best to envision circumstances that might arise during the course of a pandemic that would jeopardize the public’s health and safety. But in my wildest speculations, I could not have envisioned that the necessary emergency authority exercised by the executive branch of a state government would be challenged by the legislative branch and directly and successfully reversed by the highest court of the judicial branch.
But that is precisely what happened in my home state of Wisconsin.
In other states, effective action by strong, competent government leaders continues to provide a path to recovery. In Wisconsin, partisan politics and the highest court have failed us.
Friends and family, aware of my public health policy background, ask me where we go from here. Medical and scientific experts are available to provide sound health information and advice. For example, see the excellent practical recommendations for moving forward from a “no risk” to “low risk” environment provided by UW-Madison’s Dr. James Stein in last week’s Wisconsin State Journal guest column, “How to manage COVID-19 risk as you leave your cocoon.”
One thing I do know is that politics infecting our response to the novel coronavirus pandemic won’t make us safer.
Take good care of yourself, your family, neighbors and community. We will get through this.
Stier, of Madison, is a public health law consultant who worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: danstierllc@gmail.com.
