Dan Stier: Social distance works, political fights hurt, against the COVID-19 pandemic

I left my home state of Wisconsin in early 2005 to serve as a senior policy analyst at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. That summer, President George W. Bush initiated development of “social distancing” as federal government public health policy. Already concerned with bioterrorism after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the president read “The Great Influenza,” by John M. Barry, about the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918.

He was further influenced by new outbreaks caused by infectious diseases transferring from birds and other animals to humans, including an avian flu outbreak that year in Vietnam. With no vaccines to address these new threats, the president recognized the need for an effective public health strategy. It was obvious, even at the earliest stage of consideration, that this public health strategy should not be the subject of partisan political battles.

Despite early skepticism founded on the notion that social distancing was an outmoded strategy in a modern era of vaccines, CDC followed the science. The evidence favoring social distancing — in which individuals stay 6 feet apart when outside their homes and don’t gather in groups — proved to be persuasive. In February 2007, the Bush administration and CDC adopted social distancing as official government policy.

