Following his inauguration last week, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order calling on state agency leaders to “recognize the valuable contributions of state employees, promote positive morale and foster a collaborative work environment.”
After years of disrespect from the former governor and top lawmakers, the executive order was an essential first step toward restoring a measure of respect for state workers.
Respect for those workers shouldn’t have anything to do with partisan politics.
One of the highlights of my civil service career was serving as the top lawyer at the Department of Health and Family Services (now Health Services) during Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson’s administration. During most of my time there, I served under a department secretary who came to the agency as a Republican from the state Senate where he served for years with distinction.
As the head of that large and diverse agency, the secretary oversaw thousands of state workers in Madison and throughout the state administering a variety of programs involving multimillion-dollar budgets. Among the department’s duties were responsibility for Medicaid and BadgerCare, public health, children’s health and safety, regulation of nursing homes, adult family homes, and community-based residential facilities, and operation of the Mental Health Insti-tutes, and Northern, Central and Southern Centers serving Wisconsin’s developmentally disabled citizens.
Near the end of the Secretary’s term, he confided in me that during his time in the Senate he believed the accomplishments of state government were due to the efforts of the Legislature and governor. Only after his time working with state employees did he come to understand and appreciate their valuable contributions. I will never forget his concluding comment: “The state gets its work done because folks in agencies like this one get up, head out and do their jobs every day.”
The governor and Legislature are entitled to respect as political leaders whose positions reflect the trust placed in them by Wisconsin voters. They establish the laws and set the general policy direction for the state. But state employees deserve respect as well. I’m not talking about honors, accolades or pay increases. I’m talking about simple respect for the day-to-day work they do in carrying out the laws, furthering the policies, and administering the programs established by the governor and Legislature.
Consistent with the new governor’s executive order, here’s hoping that he, his agency leaders and both houses of the Legislature acknowledge that morale of state workers is a priority. Workers should be respectfully considered a part of the team in tackling myriad complex issues state government faces.
The state’s motto provides the impetus for creating the collaborative work environment essential to moving Wisconsin “forward.”