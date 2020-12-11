Dan Stier: 'Conservative' courts and our health

A prime characteristic of a “conservative” is adherence to traditional values. A core “traditional value” ingrained in our Constitution and laws is based on the ancient concept of “salus populi suprema lex” — its English meaning: “the health of the people is the supreme law.” As every school child learns, the U.S. and Wisconsin Constitutions provide each citizen with the opportunity to enjoy “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”.
Vast public health powers to control epidemics have long been determined by courts to be central to the sovereign power of government. As long ago as 1824, esteemed Chief Justice John Marshall in Gibbons v. Ogden found that the powers of the state included “quarantine laws” and “health laws of every description.” Those powers of necessity are held by public health officials with the background, competence and expertise to assess health threats posed by an epidemic and to develop effective measures to combat those threats.
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts certainly possesses conservative judicial credentials. The chief justice stated in a recent concurring opinion related to the COVID-19 pandemic that judges, lacking background, competence and expertise to assess public health, should not second-guess the officials possessing the necessary medical and scientific qualifications.
Unfortunately, there are other “conservative” judges holding a starkly contrary view. They second-guess essential public health measures by prioritizing individual liberty above all. In a recent speech, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito referred to implementation of those measures as “unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty.” Likewise, in a recent pandemic-related opinion, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley stated that concentrated power in public health officials (referred to in her opinion as “an administrative leviathan”) “may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny” or “despotic government.”
The “tyrannical,” “despotic.” “unimaginable” restrictions that horrify these judges are orders to wear masks when out in public, avoid large gatherings, and keep a safe distance from one another. These steps are supported by scientific evidence. They are limited and temporary, intended to protect us and our loved ones only until a safe and effective vaccine is distributed.
We should expect at times like these that our judges would rely on science and ground their decisions on long-established legal precedent. Unfortunately, “conservative” judges, more aptly described as radical activists, subscribe to an extreme view of individual liberty. They seek to upset centuries-old legal principles and overturn laws designed and developed to protect our health and save lives.
The emphasis on individual liberty is tragically misplaced for the 290,000 U.S. victims of the pandemic. Individual liberty is certainly important, but is of no value to those deceased Americans and all the loved ones they’ve left behind.
“Liberty” is a constitutional right. “Life” is a constitutional right. “Liberty” is a high priority. “Life” is higher. At times like these, modest restrictions on liberty are essential to preserving life. A true conservative judge would understand that.
Dan Stier is a "mostly retired" public health law consultant in Madison. Stier served as chief legal counsel with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services from 1994-2004, and as a senior policy analyst with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2005-2010. From 2010-2013, he served as national director of the Network for Public Health Law.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!