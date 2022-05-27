Dan Shelley: The public deserves better access to Dane County courtrooms

Since 1979, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed cameras and microphones in state courtrooms, subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by judges.

Thirty years ago, Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s sanity trial was broadcast live. In 2006, former Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura’s sexual assault and child enticement trial was broadcast live. In November, Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial was broadcast live after he shot and killed people in Kenosha. In January, Chandler Halderson’s murder trial in the death of his parents in Dane County was broadcast live.

In all these cases, judges upheld the public’s right and need to know by allowing cameras in the courts.

Now, another high-profile murder has concluded in Madison. But unless you were one of the very few people who have the time and could find a seat in the Dane County courtroom, you weren’t able to see or hear any of it.

Judge Ellen Berz decided to disallow livestreaming of the trial and to prohibit any live or recorded broadcast coverage of the case against Khari Sanford, who was convicted of the shooting deaths of a Madison doctor and her husband.

Only a single still camera is allowed in the courtroom. While the judge allowed video cameras into the courtroom for Sanford’s final pre-trial hearing in April, she required news outlets not to broadcast or stream more than one 10-second clip of video or audio, and to destroy all other recorded video and audio within 24 hours.

That order came perilously close to unconstitutional prior restraint.

In the weeks between Sanford’s pre-trial hearing and the start of his trial, a media coalition which consisted of the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and Madison TV stations WISC, WKOW and WMTV, worked closely with Sanford's attorneys and prosecutors to agree on a set of rules that would fairly address their concerns but still allow for cameras in the courtroom. That way, the public would be able to see justice in action. The coalition also petitioned the judge for video and audio during the trial, and requested a hearing on the matter.

Berz denied the hearing.

She also issued her scathing order banishing video cameras and live audio from the courtroom altogether. The coalition’s attorneys then wrote a respectful letter to Berz’ supervisor, the chief judge of Wisconsin’s Fifth Judicial District, asking him to direct Berz to reconsider.

He refused.

This was bad, not for the TV stations, radio stations, cable crime channels, websites and social media channels that wanted to share video and audio from the trial. It was bad for the public, the overwhelming majority of whom were deprived of their right to see how the murder trial was being conducted.

It also was bad for Sanford, because the U.S. Constitution grants him the right to a public trial.

Several recent high-profile murder trials have been broadcast and streamed without any detrimental impact: The trials of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers in Georgia, and two trials in neighboring Minnesota, those of former police officers Kimberly Potter and Derek Chauvin.

Perhaps one of the most relevant views on live coverage of high-profile trials comes from Peter Cahill, the Minnesota district court judge who presided over the Chauvin trial. After that trial, Cahill wrote a letter to the state’s Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure. He stated, in part:

"As a district court judge, I have opposed the use of cameras in the courtroom in criminal cases. But my recent experience in State v. Chauvin has changed my opinion such that I now believe cameras in the courtroom can be helpful in promoting trust and confidence in the judicial process and are sometimes necessary to safeguard both the defendant’s right to a public trial and the public’s right of access to criminal trials."

While Berz’ draconian order in Sanford was not a legally binding precedent, it did send a strong message to other judges throughout the state: Forget what the state Supreme Court said in 1979. If you don’t want cameras, keep them out of your courtroom.

To all judges in Wisconsin, I ask that they consider Cahill’s view over that of Berz’. Cameras in the courtroom can indeed be helpful in promoting trust and confidence in the judicial process.

Now more than ever, we need to build trust in our system.

Shelley, of New York, is executive director for the Radio Television Digital News Association: www.rtdna.org.