Dan Nerad: Pandemic fostering school mental health crisis

Why is there a call for a greater focus on mental health issues and social emotional learning in schools? In reality, these needs have existed for a very long time, and schools have become the place where these needs often become illuminated for children.
Many of us have watched what has taken place during the pandemic, creating even more concern for the mental health needs of our children and staff. According to Child Trends, prior to the pandemic, as many as one in five children had a diagnosed mental disorder. Current evidence shows a surge in anxiety and depression among children and adolescents since the pandemic began, with almost half of all parents indicating higher levels of stress during COVID-19. In turn, parental stress increases children’s risk for mental health problems. Let us not miss the fact that there are many mental health-related equity issues more significantly impacting specific populations of children.
Mental health issues can no longer go unattended. With proper funding and focus we can make a difference.
The Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools advocacy work recognizes the need to address mental health concerns in a much more notable way. And for that matter, our society must begin to view mental health problems with a sense of urgency not unlike how we have more often viewed physical health problems.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. When it comes to our kids, none of us should stand for a focus on this issue for just one month out of the year. The foundation feels much greater ongoing priority must be given to school-based mental health support and social emotional learning within the curriculum.
There is a need for bold investments in this area, and the foundation is grateful to Gov. Tony Evers for prioritizing these needs within his budget. We also applaud the Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent, staff and Board of Education for the work they are doing with the community in the area of mental health services. We ask that the community join the foundation in the need to recognize mental health supports for our kids, families and staff, and we view these supports as key to our recovery from the pandemic.
Let us make a difference by supporting more mental health services for our kids.
Dan Nerad is the chair of Schools Make Madison Advocates, the advocacy arm of the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools, and a former superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District.
