Dan Guerra, Jr: Celebrating family is key to Hispanic heritage

In May of 1976, a young Hispanic man made the journey from Mexico City to Chicago. Forty-five years later he is a husband, father and a retiree after a fulfilling career at UW-Madison.
That man, Daniel Guerra, is my father. His lessons about hard work and the joy and strength that one gets from the tight bond in Hispanic families have made my brother and me the people we are today.
My brother, Nicholas, was a union leader and now works in Madison School District administration which guides the lives of more than 25,000 children and 5,000 district employees.
And while it embarrasses me a bit, my dad loves to tell his friends that I am an entrepreneur who has built his own businesses and employs people — a feat he could never have imagined as a young man in Mexico City. Dad is intrigued that I chose the fields of medical education training and patient engagement software for individuals and health care facilities nationally and internationally. It’s a long way from his family’s business of selling taco meat on the streets of Mexico City.
The United States celebrates Hispanic heritage from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, reflecting times in history when Latin American countries declared independence from non-native colonizers. This year, I choose to use it as a remembrance of my dad’s personal Independence Day, the day he arrived in Madison to begin a new life and a bright future. What amazes me is that he never forgot the best Hispanic traditions.
As a boy, my dad worked for his father and later his uncle selling meat and tacos in Mexico City. In those days, children were expected to attend school and then work in the family business after the school day and on weekends.
My dad loves to tell my brother and me stories about how he and his dad sometimes were expected to work six if not seven days a week. It’s no secret where my brother and I got our work ethic.
I was not the first entrepreneur in my family. A couple of years after my dad came to the United States, he went back to Mexico City with a stash of electronics and sold them to family, friends and acquaintances. Later when he worked for UW-Madison, my dad bought pallets of used computers. He and I would repair them and sell them via the newspaper classifieds and on consignment at a local computer stores. It was only years later after I started my first business and hit my late 30s, that I realized my dad was teaching me all those years how to be an entrepreneur.
Strong family ties are also a trait I can trace to my father’s Hispanic heritage. Through the good times and trying times, we stuck together. My parents started with nightly dinners when we were kids, then hosted weekly dinners as we became adults, and recently they planned family trips in which we shared new adventures all over the world.
I often think back to the day that lone young Hispanic man, my father, landed in Madison without much money but full of hope. He overcame language barriers, unemployment, and loneliness — that is until he met my mom, Joanne. His ingenuity and energy prompted my brother and me to find ways to make a difference in our community.
I am grateful for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month as a time to celebrate not just the independence of Latin American nations but also the many Independence Days for Hispanic immigrants who inspire an entire generation of Hispanic-American daughters and sons. Like me and my brother, these children of immigrants cherish our fathers’ and mothers’ unrelenting work ethic, undying love of family, and persistent courage as they find new lives in places like Madison.
Guerra is CEO of AltusLearn, which offers online training for medical professionals, and is CEO of SDMCentral, which produces digital tools for doctors. Guerra serves on the board of directors of the Latino Professional Association of Greater Madison.