Dan Frei: No easy answers for cop on this call

The female and her adult son are basically accusing me of being a coward because I am not “stopping” those who had the guns, though no one is calm enough to tell me who they are. One male starts telling me fairly calmly that the male with the gun is driving away in a car, and I report the description of that car. Even he is saying I need to “go get them,” though I’m still the only officer there and can’t honestly tell what is going on other than someone reportedly had a gun and possibly pointed it at someone.

Our current policy states that we cannot pursue a vehicle unless we have information strongly suggesting the people in it pose a “continuing threat” of violence beyond what might have occurred already. Without information as to what happened, we have to let the vehicle go if it refuses to stop.

I’m borderline in violation of Madison Police Department policy for even having walked up alone without backup. Our policy might allow me to, if I provide justification for why I felt it was necessary to approach without backup (such as the possibility of someone having been shot or someone about to be shot if I don’t act). This policy is in place not only for officer safety, but also due to concerns from the community that a lone officer might use more force than if multiple officers were present.