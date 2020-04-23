Dan Bauer: When I grow up…

At some point in your childhood, every kid has proclaimed, ”when I grow up” I want to be, a fireman, astronaut, football player, doctor or nurse, teacher or policeman. We gravitate to those jobs that appear exciting or what our parents did. I can remember thinking I want to be president; I mean, if we are dreaming, why not aim for the perceived most powerful person in the world?
The first president I can actually remember would probably be Richard Nixon. Not the greatest start to my introduction to presidents. I had of course been indoctrinated on the greatness of Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln, but beyond that my presidential knowledge was pretty sketchy. The great ones we learned were more like mythical creatures than humans, quite simply too good to be true. Never tell a lie, forge the Declaration of Independence, free the slaves — these are legendary feats.
As a kid, I could tell you the names and numbers of every Green Bay Packer, but not much about the guys occupying the White House. Later I would gain a great appreciation for JFK and his famous speech that launched the space race and the subsequent landing on the moon. One of the boldest presidential predictions ever, in light of the fact that technologically we seemed to be literally “light years” away from accomplishing it.
In college, I became barely politically active; that entailed pasting "Vote Ford" signs on the doors of every room in Reuter Hall at La Crosse and posting “Impeach Carter” on my dorm window the day after he was elected. That was about the extent of my political activism. It wasn’t until Reagan that I feel like I was actually paying attention to the actions and personalities of our presidents. Later on, the dim picture the movie “Miracle” painted of Jimmy Carter validated my window declaration.
Reagan's era was a time in our political culture that the office of president was still very presidential. Their character defined them as much as their political progress. They wore suits and ties and crossed political lines to forge compromises in the best interest of the country. They argued on Capitol Hill and then later had dinner together. The press had a tolerant level of respect for the office and social media and tweeting had not yet polluted the landscape. Many believe the Reagan-Tip O’Neil relationship was the last to embrace real compromise. O’Neil said when Reagan was elected, "We will cooperate in every way"; blasphemy in today’s politics. Being president was still an honor and the vast majority still held the office in high regard. If you were a kid growing up, becoming president still seemed pretty cool.
Somewhere over the next 32 years, 16 held by democrats and 16 by republicans, the perception of the office of president underwent a dramatic change. There is infinite debate on how it transpired and who is to blame. And as that perception changed so did the overall political climate. Today we have a political cesspool that turns everyone’s stomach, or at least it should. The dream to be president is now more like a nightmare.
Trying to pinpoint when this transformation occurred is kind of like deciding when it was you got old. There are road markers that signify the decline is underway, but not a definite date of the completion. Historians will cite the Vietnam War as the first pebble of distrust in our commander-in-chief that has since grown into an avalanche. Since then we have suffered through Watergate and every “gate” that followed. For me, the erosion of the office began with Clinton's public infidelity. Not because it had not happened before, but because it played out right in front of all of us. Past indiscretions were mostly hidden from the public and seen as rumors more than fact. There was no denying a president under oath talking about sexual relations with someone other than the first lady.
Driven by their desire to gather votes more than their obligation to uphold the presidential standards, they stopped wearing ties, starting doing comedy on late night television and seemingly played a lot more golf. Tracking the rounds of golf became almost as popular as monitoring the national debt. The champion, it turns out, is not who you’d think. Woodrow Wilson apparently played over 1,200 rounds during his term and, like current president Donald Trump has a reputation as a “cheater.” Apparently shaving strokes off your golf score is timeless.
When as kids we dreamed about being president, it didn’t include the modern day public vetting that would reveal you as a playground bully because your best friend’s nickname was “stinky” or a thief because you stole some penny candy from the dime store. If you copied an answer off your best friend's test when you were 10 you would be considered a “cheater” or if you illegally drank alcohol as a teenager you would be a drunkard and a law breaker. Whistled at a pretty girl walking home from school, you’re a sexist pig. If you raced your friends home after a night softball game with your lights off, irresponsibly reckless and unfit for office. If your parents didn’t drag you to church, you’d be an atheist — well, actually that might get you even more votes today. That glass of toilet water I gave to one of my neighborhood friends as a joke, probably considered attempted homicide by poisoning.
If you want to be president today you better have had a Norman Rockwell childhood. Unlikely that even Theodore Cleaver or Opie Taylor could escape ridicule and condemnation. Jason Bourne would crack under such an intense interrogation.
As president today, every word out of your mouth is dissected, replayed, taken out of context and critiqued. You are not allowed to misspeak or be wrong about anything. Not many of us would hold up under such microscopic scrutiny. Have you ever unsuccessfully predicted a Packer victory, you irresponsible optimist? Truth today is subject to the twisting and leaning media. Searching for the truth can be as mysterious as a quest for the Holy Grail and as successful. Compromising to the middle of the road, you will quickly get you run over by the left or right lane fanatics. When Trump speaks boldly and unfiltered, the right sees him as refreshing and honest, the left’s vision is of a bigoted and unbridled bully. When Obama apologized to foreign nations for American policies, the left saw him as empathic, bold and honest, while the right saw it as unpatriotic and weak. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; so is ugliness. And so goes the plight of the modern day president. Doesn’t sound that great anymore, does it?
Would I want to be president today? Maybe of the Green Bay Packers, but of the United States of America, I’ll pass on that dream.
Dan Bauer is a freelance writer, retired teacher and hockey coach in Wausau. You can contact him at drbauer13@gmail.com.
