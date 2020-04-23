Dan Bauer: When I grow up…

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Reagan's era was a time in our political culture that the office of president was still very presidential. Their character defined them as much as their political progress. They wore suits and ties and crossed political lines to forge compromises in the best interest of the country. They argued on Capitol Hill and then later had dinner together. The press had a tolerant level of respect for the office and social media and tweeting had not yet polluted the landscape. Many believe the Reagan-Tip O’Neil relationship was the last to embrace real compromise. O’Neil said when Reagan was elected, "We will cooperate in every way"; blasphemy in today’s politics. Being president was still an honor and the vast majority still held the office in high regard. If you were a kid growing up, becoming president still seemed pretty cool.

Somewhere over the next 32 years, 16 held by democrats and 16 by republicans, the perception of the office of president underwent a dramatic change. There is infinite debate on how it transpired and who is to blame. And as that perception changed so did the overall political climate. Today we have a political cesspool that turns everyone’s stomach, or at least it should. The dream to be president is now more like a nightmare.