Dan Adams and Brian Fraley: Red Hat vs. Blue Fist won't defeat the coronavirus

In Wisconsin, leadership will require Gov. Evers and the GOP legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, to negotiate how our economy will reopen in a legal, transparent and medically safe fashion.

We believe they have it in them to work together.

We know that for the most part bipartisanship is dead both in Madison and Washington, D.C., but we aren’t calling for a "Kumbaya" moment. We, however, do expect our leaders to confront the crisis that is right here, right now. They must work together to protect our state from further medical and economic disaster.

Two things can be true at the same time, and today here is what we should all agree on: First, the COVID-19 virus must be stopped to the furthest degree possible to save lives and enable our supplies of personal protective equipment, ventilators, intensive care unit beds, and medical personnel to be available to anyone who needs them. Second, Wisconsin’s economy must be allowed to resuscitate as quickly and dynamically as possible.