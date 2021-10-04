Dallas Morning News: Why are some university faculty scared of ideas?

It’s such a state that the conservative columnist George Will joked in a recent column that he was a Republican professor before such a term became an oxymoron. The joke dries up when you consider that many students who wish to consider or openly explore ideas from a free-market, capitalist and classically liberal perspective feel afraid to express themselves in their own classrooms.

University professors are among the best-educated people among us, and they should not fear having their ideas tested by scholarship from the Liberty Institute. Nor should they fear the politicization of UT Austin based on the existence of this institute. Yes, it is supported by conservative donors and conservative legislators, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. But it’s just as true that there is a political tilt to UT’s faculty, so we can only imagine the institute will offer some degree of much-needed balance.

Provost Sharon Wood was quoted in The Texas Tribune saying that the institute would provide educational opportunities for students “who cross traditional boundaries and consider problems from multiple points of view.” That sounds like it should be a fundamental plank of a UT education, the sort of thing all students should be doing and that all faculty members should be encouraging them to do.