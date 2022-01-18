Dallas Morning News: What we can learn from the synagogue terror attack

The fact that a Jewish synagogue was targeted is a reminder of how an entire people have been scapegoated and demonized throughout history. It can happen again, and we must not let it.

Even as we think about these things, there is also an opportunity to reflect on what is good.

Inside that synagogue, where Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others were held for 11 hours, great courage and the deepest human decency were on display.

According to reports from the livestream of what were to be services, but that turned into terror, the hostage-taker was welcomed with kindness.

“They let me in. I said ‘Is this a night shelter?’ and they let me in and they gave me a cup of tea so I do feel bad,” he said, according to The Times of Israel. He went on: “I like the rabbi, he’s a good guy, I bonded with him, I really like him. … I’ve only been here for a couple hours but I can see he’s a good guy.”

This is at the heart of human goodness, opening the door to the stranger, sheltering him, feeding him. One of the great ancient offenses is to take advantage of those who would open their doors to us. ...