Dallas Morning News: US Customs right to fight forced labor

The federal government has a powerful tool at its disposal in the fight against human trafficking and forced labor. It’s one that should be used more.

It’s called a Withhold Release Order, or WRO, and it allows U.S. Customs and Border Protection to halt the import of goods made by slaves. The government has had this power since 1930, but has only recently ramped up its use. In 2016, Congress closed a loophole in the law, and in the years since then CBP has issued more WROs than ever before. Between 1930 and 2019, CBP issued 51 WROs. Last year alone it issued 13 and detained almost 300 shipments worth $50 million.

Not surprisingly, the country from which the most flagged shipments comes is China. On Jan. 13, the CBP announced a broad new WRO against the entire Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region for cotton and tomato products produced there. That action may affect hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods, though a precise scope is hard to estimate.