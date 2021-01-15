Dallas Morning News: Trump is a symptom of our social media disease. Congress must find a cure

Facebook and Twitter deplatformed Trump. But so what? Their sites are being used even now to discuss further acts of insurrectionist violence. Just as they were aware that their sites were vulnerable to being used by foreign agents to manipulate our elections, so they are aware their sites are tools of homegrown radicals bent on attacking democracy.

Congress can revisit the error it implemented in 1996. Social media platforms — where person-to-person connection is paramount — can and must operate under stricter rules that holds companies responsible for content. It is easy to imagine a scenario where users have to be verified as real people and where platforms that don’t act with haste to investigate and remove users who threaten, libel or otherwise violate terms of service are themselves subject to civil liability.

As things stand now, Amazon, Apple and Google are making decisions about which social media companies are worthy of existing. Parler may be a pit of dangerous lies, gross conspiracies and open sedition. But if you don’t think Twitter offers up the same material, you haven’t been to Twitter lately. Why should one company be granted status over another by Big Tech gatekeepers?