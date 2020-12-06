Dallas Morning News: This is Biden’s moment to show he’ll work with Republicans

Indeed, if the nervous chatter we hear from Washington is to be believed, some of the more cynical political players are starting to fear that Biden might actually try to govern by reaching across the aisle and focusing on issues where he has a chance to win broad agreement, if not consensus.

Another step Biden is taking is to essentially sidestep the political sideswiping too common in Washington. Rather than the political wars we’ve gotten used to, he’s instead signaling that he’s willing to work with the opposition. More than one Democrat has worried out loud that the president-elect might be placing too much hope in working with Republicans in the Senate. But it seems to us what Biden is doing is keeping the door open to working with Mitch McConnell.

And the third step Biden has taken since Election Day has been to speak directly to the American people in an attempt to lead toward greater cooperation while also projecting a sense of calm. Case in point: his remarks over the Thanksgiving holiday where he noted, “America is a nation not of adversaries, but of neighbors. Not of limitations, but of possibilities. Not of dreams deferred, but of dreams realized.”