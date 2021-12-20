Dallas Morning News: The sad state of free speech on college campuses

As such, the highest ranking school in the FIRE report, Claremont McKenna College in California, only scored a 72.27 out of 100. Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley, we aren’t surprised, didn’t score well.

Out of 481 colleges and universities, Texas A&M University was the highest-ranking Texas school, ranking 25th with a score of 63.67. It was also the only Texas school to receive a “green light,” denoting free speech protections in written university policies. Southern Methodist University was the next highest in Texas, ranking 88th with a score of 59.05.

After scoring well in FIRE’s 2019 report, A&M president Michael Young said, “A free exchange of ideas is not only a cornerstone of our democracy, it is the surest path to truth, discovery and scholarly advancement.”

We agree with Young. Sadly, much speech these days is intended to inflame and divide, and it is so noxious that it tests tolerance. But as a nation, we must always recognize the importance of protections on speech. At the same time, we should prepare our students to enter a world where they are unafraid to consider and discuss ideas from many perspectives.