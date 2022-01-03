Dallas Morning News: The high price of meat demands more scrutiny of packing industry

It’s not every day the Biden administration and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller agree. In fact, it’s more like a total eclipse of the sun.

But there is a crucial area where the two have found common ground, and that is their concern over the reason meat prices, and especially beef prices, are rising in this country.

Anyone who goes grocery shopping for their family knows that the cost of beef, pork and chicken has been rising at alarming rates. It’s become clear that those increases aren’t solely attributable to problems related to the pandemic or the national supply chain struggle.

Both Miller and the Biden administration offer compelling information that the country’s four major meat processing companies have distorted the meat market to their gain and at great cost to ranchers, farmers and consumers.

A Dec. 10 report from White House economists notes that meat prices are the largest contributor to rising food prices. Meanwhile, ranchers and farmers across the country are facing the possibility of total ruin because so many can’t sell their animals at even a break-even price.