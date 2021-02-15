Dallas Morning News: The anthem isn’t a litmus test of patriotism

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave:

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

In an email to The Dallas Morning News after the NBA ordered teams to play the anthem, Cuban wrote “we respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country,” but we “also loudly hear the voices of those who feel that the anthem does not represent them. We feel that their voices need to be respected and heard, because they have not been.”

Cuban also urged that “people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently from them” and “have courageous conversations that move this country forward and find what unites us.”

But then Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is already talking about pushing a Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act to require it to be played at major sporting events in Texas, as if mandating it will foster patriotism instead of opposition to edicts from Austin.