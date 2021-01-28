Dallas Morning News: Secession talk has always been irresponsible. Now it's dangerous

But Texas is not Britain, and the USA is not the EU. The European Union is a loose association of nations that joined together with preexisting protocols for a member to exit. Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union states that “Any Member State may decide to withdraw from the Union in accordance with its own constitutional requirements.” The U.S. Constitution contains no such off-ramps.

Even if we ignore the law and adopt this unpatriotic plan, there are other problems here. Secession would be massively expensive. If it were to become a nation, Texas would have to establish its own military, its own citizenship and immigration laws, not to mention new taxes. If Biedermann’s fancy were to become reality, it would almost certainly mean a Texas income tax.

We agree with Plano Rep. Jeff Leach who wrote on Twitter: “Based on what you’ve said the bill does, it seems like the most anti-American bill I’ve seen in my 4+ terms in the Texas House. It’s a disgrace to the Lone Star State. The very definition of seditious. A true embarrassment.”

Talk of secession is irresponsible at any time. But just weeks after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in Washington, the timing couldn’t be worse.