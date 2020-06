Dallas Morning News: Our plea for the Texas GOP to save itself from itself

To be successful, political parties need to be big tents. They need to include a large cross section of voters capable of winning elections.

But to be broadly appealing, parties also need to know who to eject from the tent. And throughout history we’ve seen that parties can improve their standing if they have the courage to draw a moral line against those who harbor malice toward others.

That’s where the Texas Republican Party is now. Two weeks ago, GOP county chairs of Bexar, Comal, Nueces and Harrison counties shared vile conspiracy theories on social media that alleged George Floyd’s death was staged and financed by billionaire George Soros to undermine African American support for President Donald Trump.

Appropriately, the posts drew quick condemnation from top statewide GOP officials, most notably Gov. Greg Abbott who, through a spokesman, said “these comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse.”

The very next day, the Harris County GOP chair-elect announced he would not take office in the midst of a furor over a posting of a Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. quote — “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” — on a background with a banana.