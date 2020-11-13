Dallas Morning News: Now is the time to celebrate American democracy, not sow more division

When all the votes are counted, and some recounted, and all the lawsuits decided, we will be left with this extraordinary fact: More Americans exercised their right to vote in 2020, at the height of a deadly pandemic, than in any other election year in this nation’s 244-year history.

That’s something not only to celebrate, but to see as a reflection of the greatness of our democratic system, where no matter how deep our policy differences, or strained our societal bonds, we resolve our differences at the ballot box.

By winning Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada, Joe Biden is now the president-elect, and for that we congratulate him and his running mate, Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman to hold the second-highest office in the land. And, it’s worth noting, both the Biden-Harris ticket and the Trump-Pence ticket won more votes than any others for office in U.S. history.

Some see that as a sign of deep division. We see that as a sign of a well-functioning democratic system. Indeed, despite the radicalism of fringe elements on the left and the right, the overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans agree that the only place to settle their often-profound differences is in the voting booth.