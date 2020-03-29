Dallas Morning News: COVID-19 has postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but it can’t conquer the Olympic spirit

After announcing that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach expressed his hope that both events can be held next summer at the same venues and that they will be “a celebration of humanity, for having overcome this unprecedented crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In this time of global uncertainty and insecurity, we can’t think of a better goal to aim for or a better symbol than the Olympic rings of how, together, the world can come together to rein in and then stamp out this pandemic.

The five interlocking Olympic rings represent the landmasses of Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania; and their blue, yellow, black and green colors, together with the white of the flag they first appeared on in 1913, comprise the colors of every competing nation’s flag at the time.

The Olympic rings and flag were designed by Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the International Olympic Committee, and were meant to, as he put it, represent “the five inhabited continents of the world, united by Olympism.” Coubertin, a French historian and educator, also proposed the Olympic motto — Citius, Altius, Fortius (Latin for Faster, Higher, Stronger), officially adopted in 1924.