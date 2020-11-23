Dallas Morning News: China is abusing its power because US blew chance at containment

That would be right from Xi's playbook. Long an irritant to the government, Ma chafed over the state's tight reins on financial regulation and technology development — direct challenges to China's authoritarian views of the internet, individual wealth and business. This rebuke is as personal as it is ideological, and reminds us of the existential clash between Western-style market economies and China's state-run economy.

The other expression of this clash is China's entry into a 15-nation, regional economic trade partnership that includes South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Vietnam and Australia. China is now at the center of the world's largest trade bloc of over 2.2 billion people and 30% of the world economy.

China's gain is the United States' loss. China has exploited the leadership vacuum created when President Donald Trump yanked the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a multination trade compact designed to check China's economic power in the Pacific, in favor of a bilateral pact with China that is less than it seems.

The short-sighted decision to exit a multilateral alliance forfeited the economic leverage to press the case for Western-style free markets, human rights and other reforms. Now China has expanded diverse supply chains and markets in the Pacific and has no incentive to moderate in any way.