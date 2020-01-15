Dallas Morning News: Cheating Astros have to pay a heavy price

Most of us know that hollow feeling that comes when we realize our sports heroes aren’t so heroic — when our favorite slugger is caught doping; when a Texas sports icon has to surrender his Tour de France titles; when a hustling, hard-working switch hitter admits to gambling on his own team; when one of the world’s greatest golfers turns out to also be one of the world’s most smutty sexters; when a brash, young rebounder declares, against all evidence from his jersey sales, that he is not a role model.

And yet, we also know the power of sports to inspire virtues like a strong work ethic, the pride of accomplishment, loyalty to teammates, a growth mindset and a commitment to fair play. It’s for these virtues that athletics maintains an outsize impact on our culture, and fashion so many of the heroes our children look up to. So it’s in defense of these values that the Houston Astros have a responsibility to respond to the latest scandal by doing the right thing.