Dallas Morning News: Cases like Elijah Snow’s need better international cooperation

On Tuesday, the family of Arlington, Texas, firefighter Elijah Snow paid their last respects, still unsure of exactly how he died in Cancun, Mexico. After receiving conflicting reports, they are understandably concerned about whether justice is being served, in addition to grieving the loss of a husband, father, son and colleague.

Sadly, that murkiness is not uncommon in tragic cases that cross the border. Dozens of Americans die or go missing in Mexico every year, and their families are often left in limbo, with no one on the case.

The State Department keeps a database of American citizens who died from unnatural causes abroad. It shows 149 deaths in Mexico during 2020, more by far than in any other country. Homicide is the most common cause of those deaths.

But those are just the cases where a death is confirmed. Since 2006, 324 Americans have vanished in Mexico, according to reporting by the The San Diego Union-Tribune. And when that happens, justice is often forestalled by diplomatic relations.