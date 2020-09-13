Dallas Morning News: America's problem right now? It's always us against them

Too often the political call for justice becomes a binary choice. On one side, the narrative is either you support the protests or you’re against social justice. And, on the other side, the narrative is that protesters and those who would incite violence are the same.

Neither is right. Most people, including the majority of peaceful protesters, are against destroying property and resorting to violence. And, all of us should favor recognizing and respecting the civil rights of all people and the rights of people to peacefully protest for those rights.

Another example of this binary division can be found in a new Dallas Morning News/University of Texas at Tyler survey conducted in late August and early September. Just 15% of Democrats support deploying the military in response to protests, compared with 70% of Republicans. On the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against confrontational protesters, 26% of Democrats asked in the survey supported those tactics versus an overwhelming 82% of Republicans.