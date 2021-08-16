Dallas Morning News: Americans make use of their religious freedom

The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020. It shows that America is still majority Christian and that, despite shrill voices of the most aggrieved, Americans broadly enjoy healthy religious liberty.

Overall, America is still overwhelmingly Christian. Only 5.75% of Americans practice a religion other than Christianity. The second-largest belief system is not a religion at all. More than 23% of Americans are “Nones” or religiously unaffiliated, meaning they check “None of the above” when asked to identify their faith from a list.

The rise of the Nones has been the topic of much discussion in recent years, but this latest report shows that rise has slowed. In fact, over the past two years, the percentage of Americans who claim no faith has declined from 25.5% to 23.3%, a steeper drop than white evangelicals in that period.