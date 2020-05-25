Dallas Morning News: American leadership is as indispensable today as it was for victory in Europe 75 years ago

At a time when authoritarianism is on the rise and “illiberal democracies” across the globe are challenging the economic and civil liberties that formed the foundation of democratic societies and economic growth after World War II, those words, “the price of freedom,” should echo in our hearts and minds.

Now is not the time for small ideas or retreat from America’s 75-year role as the leader of what we once proudly called the Free World. The coronavirus pandemic, while a great challenge to an open society, heightens the need for U.S. leadership and cooperation with our allies to vouchsafe the democratic values of economic and individual liberty we fought so bravely for in World War II.

If the 21st century is to be another “American Century,” if we are not to cede leadership on human rights, international trade and increasingly the role of global supply chains and cooperation in battling pandemics, we must lead. If we are not to cede U.S. power to China and other competing powers in forums like the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization, we must not retreat from those bodies but lead them. If we are to expect other nations to respect the rights of refugees and displaced peoples, we must respect those rights ourselves.