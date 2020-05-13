Dallas Morning News: Ahmaud Arbery’s killing is a cause of righteous rage at an indifferent justice system

The killing of Ahmaud Arbery was an injustice and a direct assault on our humanity. The known facts alone tell us he should not be dead. He was an unarmed man, confronted by two armed men who chased him down.

Whatever happened before or thereafter is all but immaterial. Arbery did not provoke the encounter. Arbery was not armed. Arbery is dead. There is no justification that fits those facts.

To be a black American is to be justly weary and enraged at what has happened, yet again. Every American should feel the same.

That rage boils up not simply from the fact that two white men, a father and a son, apparently decided it was their duty to get into a pickup truck and cut off Arbery as he went for a jog. It rises not just from the fact that it was their actions, not his, that led to his death.

No, the deep rage draws from the way our justice system reacted after Travis McMichael brandished a shotgun and he and his father Gregory, armed with a .357 caliber pistol, ordered Arbery to stop on a two-lane street. One of them then fired what appears to have been a warning shot. When Arbery defended himself with his bare hands, Travis McMichael’s shotgun ended his life.