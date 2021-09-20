Dallas Morning News: A cautionary tale in the FBI’s stunning mishandling of the Larry Nassar case

Picture a 19-year-old gymnast, sitting on her bedroom floor, recounting in detail how her team doctor sexually abused her. She’s on the phone with two FBI agents, telling them about the time the doctor molested her in a hotel room in Tokyo. She begins to cry.

The line falls silent. A moment later, one agent blurts out, “Is that all?”

That was “one of the worst moments of this entire process for me to have my abuse be minimized and disregarded by the people who were supposed to protect me,” said U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney, recalling her 2015 interview with the FBI about disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Maroney’s emotional testimony and that of star gymnasts Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman during a Senate hearing last week crystallized the human toll of the FBI’s staggering mishandling of allegations against Nassar, who was finally arrested in 2016 by university police in Michigan. While the Senate focused on the FBI’s failings, other law enforcement agencies and even corporate HR departments must also absorb lessons from this case.

The cost of looking the other way is too high.