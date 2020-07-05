Dalila Fernandes de Negreiros: Black studies needed now more than ever

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Black communities disproportionately more than white communities and police brutality has caused mass mobilization all around the world. We must affirm the centrality, importance, relevance, and need for Black studies programs and departments at colleges and universities. Unfortunately, there is a prescribed cycle of demands for justice: a case of violence or inequality occurs; resulting mobilization; institutions are pressured; those institutions issue statements, and in the end everything slowly returns to an uncomfortable "normal." Not anymore.
Like any health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic does not spread in a vacuum. It occurs within structures of social inequalities, including gender, race and social class. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Black organizations and intellectuals have highlighted the disproportionate number of Black deaths and demanded equity policies.
Despite obvious concerns about a new virus that forced the adoption of exceptional measures by countries, states and institutions, racial violence is not quarantined. The assassination of George Floyd has outraged the country. The local and national revolts against George Floyd’s killing by police officers were an addition to recent other cases of citizens being killed by police such as Ahmaud Marquez Arbery and Breonna Taylor. The debates on institutionalized racism and police brutality have been robust in spaces like meetings, protests and reports of black organizations and universities, the debate has now surfaced to the headlines of national discussion.
Universities are part of the problem and the solution. Higher education institutions are spaces for training and disseminating necessary debates that challenge the status quo. Ideally, universities should be spaces where different points of view would be represented equally, and where power projects hidden within ideas and concepts would be challenged. In the 1960s, the struggle to achieve the ideal university led to the demand for structural changes that were answered through the creation of Black studies programs and departments. In fact, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee created a Center of Afro-American Culture in 1969.The recognition, proportion, and resources committed to these programs and departments within universities reveal the importance these higher education institutions give to the social and economic issues Black studies departments address as well as their engagement in local communities.
Like the police, the entertainment industry and the press, the university is an institution that owes society a response. To claim that the university addresses racial inequality by teaching some classes dealing with these issues does not even touch 10% of the potential of what the university could effectively do to be a part of the dismantling of a system of oppression, instead of reinforcing it.
Before the most recent and massive protests against racial injustice, the threat of yet another cut in spending was already evident in higher education. The ongoing economic recession adds to the effects of the pandemic and a political agenda in which social investment (as education policy and social assistance) is seen as an expense. Today, the challenge re-introduced to institutions, in identifying and changing the racist structures that form them, was made for universities more than 50 years ago. In the 1960s, students demanded several changes in the curriculum, the selection of students, hiring of professors, funding, community services, and so on. Most of the challenges the 1960s protests presented to universities are yet to be addressed. At the UW-Milwaukee, at its height, there were 12 faculty in the Department of African and African Diaspora Studies. Today, there are 8. Although Milwaukee is 40% Black, UWM’s enrolled student population (undergraduate and graduate) is less than 8% Black. Yet the scholarship of Black studies expanded and flourished.
Some of the emerging themes central to Black studies that concern and impact our entire society include: how racism operates in public structures and policies; alternatives and models for implementing actions to dismantle racist structures; how the intersections of class, gender, race, nationality, and sexuality affect and displace social problems. These very concepts go very far in helping to explain our current reality in the United States, Wisconsin, and our local communities.
We have so much to learn from how African intellectuals and the African diaspora conceptualize issues such as: mass incarceration (used to explain the political project that resulted in the disproportionate number of black and poor people in the prison system by authors such as Michelle Allexander); black genocide (used to characterize the state's intentionality and lethality in relation to the black population by authors as Ana Luiza Pinheiro Flauzina and Abdias Nascimento); intersectionality (used to define the interlocking systems of oppression against women of color by authors as Kimberly Crenshaw and Patricia Hill Collins); and necropolitics (to define the killing power that national states adopt against their own population by authors as Achille Mbembe) .
Universities that often devalue, make invisible or disregard financial and human resources for their Black studies departments must affirm a verbal commitment to racial justice. However, beyond the rhetoric in stated commitments and webinars, universities must put into action what students have been demanding since the 1960s.
The university is only committed to Black lives if it is committed to Black studies, hiring policies that ensure attracting and retaining Black faculty, and recruitment and retention of Black students. The pressure for affirmation of commitment to the agenda of the importance of Black lives brings new paradoxes. This commitment will be tested as the effects of the economic crisis put more strain on universities. This economic, social, and health crises emphasize the urgency for Black studies now, more than ever.
Dalila Fernandes de Negreiros is a graduate student in the African and African Diaspora Studies Department of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and author of the book “Educação das relações étnico-raciais: análise da formação de docents” (Education of Ethnic-Racial Relations: An Analysis of Teacher Training). She is a member of the Wisconsin chapter of the national Scholars Strategy Network, which brings together researchers across the country to improve policy and strengthen democracy.
