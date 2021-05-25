Dale Kooyenga: Many reasons to re-authorize state's stewardship program

I grew up on the south side of Chicago. Its urban landscape was noticeably different from the natural beauty that characterizes the neighboring state just up the highway. Having grown up outside Wisconsin, I try not to take our state’s natural beauty for granted.
Public lands here in Wisconsin are practically Midwestern Gardens of Eden, and preserving them is the result of decisions by generations before us that intentionally set lands aside for posterity’s enjoyment and benefit. The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, established by a former GOP governor and a former Democratic governor, has been around since 1989 and has set aside thousands of acres across the state.
Today, 99% of Wisconsin residents live within 5 miles of a piece of nature that has benefitted from the Knowles-Nelson program. And that access to trails, streams, lakes and forests is low-cost. Even under a 10-year reauthorization, debt service costs on the lands amount to $12 per citizen, per year.
However, the program is set to expire on June 30, 2022, and legislative action is required to keep the program running.
I’ve always been a fan of stewardship, so at first I didn’t understand the concerns of some of my colleagues about the program, mainly relating to stewardship in Northern Wisconsin. But I’ve come to appreciate those concerns.
Northern Wisconsin has tens of thousands of acres set aside by federal, state and local governments. Although this is a positive for tourism and the environment, some citizens feel there is enough land set aside already, and adding more creates less opportunity for much-needed economic development. The argument isn’t to develop land already set aside, but rather to stop the acquisition of more land that competes with homeowners, farmers and economic development efforts.
The numbers can be convincing. Douglas County has 92,236 acres set aside; Forest County, 63,690 acres; Iron County, 78,880 acres. All are in Northern Wisconsin, to name just a few such examples. By contrast, counties in Southeastern Wisconsin that I represent have 6,332 acres in stewardship (Waukesha) and 336 acres (Milwaukee).
I understand my colleagues’ concerns and I’m working with them to reach a compromise on the continuation of Knowles-Nelson that balances out the concerns of legislators in all corners of the state. Some priorities that would be in the best interest of the state and the stewardship program — some already partially adopted — include:
• Prioritizing the connecting of trails. Land acquisition opportunities are infrequent, so the program should have the flexibility to acquire land and rights-of-way that allow existing trails to expand or connect.
• Prioritizing portions of the state that have less land already set aside. Plenty of land has already been set aside in Northern Wisconsin, but when land is available closer to Wisconsin’s population centers, efforts should be made to retain that land for recreation and preservation. Wisconsin has to be competitive in order to attract and retain workers, and an important component of that for many working-age families is access to low-cost outdoor recreation in close proximity to high-paying jobs.
• Prioritizing purchases that create environmental and economic synergies. For example, purchase lands that can reduce flooding risk and can preserve land for threatened species. In addition, prioritize purchases that can help out the local economy that can benefit from additional tourism opportunities.
Wisconsin’s natural beauty and the opportunities it provides for recreation and enjoyment can be easy to just get used to. But I’m not taking the natural resources that helped attract me to Wisconsin for granted. I want my kids to be able to enjoy them for their lifetimes, too.
I’m optimistic we will figure out a way forward that preserves the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program and continues our commitment to preserving the beauty of Wisconsin.
Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, represents Wisconsin’s 5th Senate District, covering portions of the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee suburbs.
