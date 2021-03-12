Daily Cardinal cartoon complaint isn't a good rule test -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago (copy)

This State Journal editorial ran on March 11, 1991:
When the UW Regents enacted the ill-conceived rule banning hateful speech on campus, we warned that it might someday be used to threaten freedom of speech. As noble as is the intent of the rule — to make the university hospitable to all by outlawing racism, sexism and other heinous behavior — its potential for mischief is just too great. There could come a day when the rule would be invoked to stifle comment, just because the object was a member of a protected class.
Welcome to the future: Lee Roy Hawkins, academic affairs director for the Wisconsin Student Association, is filing a “hateful speech” complaint against a cartoonist who drew a caricature of him for the Daily Cardinal student newspaper.
Hawkins, who is black, says the cartoon portrayed him as “a monkey-type Sambo character” and is racist. Cartoonist Jim Dixon says he was trying to draw Hawkins as a clown to illustrate a commentary column that accused Hawkins of self-promotion.
Who’s right? In this case, the Cardinal. For one thing, Hawkins is a student politico, which makes him a fair target for fair commentary. For another, the Daily Cardinal, an achingly left-of-left-wing journal, would never be so politically incorrect as to insult a person of color intentionally — right?
The cartoon may have been of poor artistic quality. It may have been tasteless, crude and juvenile. But is it protected by the First Amendment? You can bet your freshman beanie on that.