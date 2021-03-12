Daily Cardinal cartoon complaint isn't a good rule test -- State Journal editorial from 30 years ago (copy)

This State Journal editorial ran on March 11, 1991:

When the UW Regents enacted the ill-conceived rule banning hateful speech on campus, we warned that it might someday be used to threaten freedom of speech. As noble as is the intent of the rule — to make the university hospitable to all by outlawing racism, sexism and other heinous behavior — its potential for mischief is just too great. There could come a day when the rule would be invoked to stifle comment, just because the object was a member of a protected class.

Welcome to the future: Lee Roy Hawkins, academic affairs director for the Wisconsin Student Association, is filing a “hateful speech” complaint against a cartoonist who drew a caricature of him for the Daily Cardinal student newspaper.

Hawkins, who is black, says the cartoon portrayed him as “a monkey-type Sambo character” and is racist. Cartoonist Jim Dixon says he was trying to draw Hawkins as a clown to illustrate a commentary column that accused Hawkins of self-promotion.

Who’s right? In this case, the Cardinal. For one thing, Hawkins is a student politico, which makes him a fair target for fair commentary. For another, the Daily Cardinal, an achingly left-of-left-wing journal, would never be so politically incorrect as to insult a person of color intentionally — right?