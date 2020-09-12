Dahleen Glanton: Trump and police unions are an unholy alliance

CHICAGO — Every city and town in America is on edge. We look at the social unrest across the country and wonder what it would take to make it stop.

Nobody can do much at the moment to relieve the anger, frustration and disappointment that created such a volatile environment where civil disobedience has been allowed to flourish. Fixing all the problems that have left people feeling ignored and underserved for so long will take decades, if it can be repaired at all.

But one thing could happen immediately to put our nation at ease. Police could stop shooting Black people unnecessarily.

The officers on the street could take a vow to never take out their weapon and shoot another unarmed Black man in the back, whether he is getting into his car or fleeing from the scene.

They could acknowledge that suffocating a suspect by holding a knee on his neck is just plain wrong. They could stop and think twice before bursting into a young woman’s apartment and pounding her with a barrage of bullets as she lay in bed.

If there were no more unnecessary police violence, there would be no social unrest. If police simply decided to treat Black people with the same level of human decency as white people, America would be more harmonious.