 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU TOON

Dad pines for happy hour in this week's winning You Toon cartoon caption

Winning Home School You Toon

David Bier of Janesville is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, David!

Bier’s caption about a dad trying to home school his kids beat out more than 90 entries. Bier wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

John Bollig

  • of Madison: “He’s trying something new: incompetency-based education!”

Duane Yanna

  • of Mineral Point: “I figure one more day of this and he’ll be teaching me ‘curse’ive!”

David Warshauer

People are also reading…

  • of Middleton: “How long should we let him struggle before we explain it to him?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.