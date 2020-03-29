Dad pines for happy hour in this week's winning You Toon cartoon caption

Don Svoboda of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Don!

His caption about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal duties beat out more than 70 entries. Svoboda wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Pete Lien

of Edgerton: “Is this a good time to mention that I’d like to step away from my household duties?”

Duane Yanna

of Mineral Point: “This would never happen on ‘Downton Abbey’!”

Tom Thommesen

of Madison: “What did Shakespeare say: ‘Much ado about nothing!’”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.