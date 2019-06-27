Alcohol’s appeal in Wisconsin runs the gamut from blue collar to hipster, from Miller Lite to Ale Asylum, from drunken snowmobiling to drunken Shakespeare.
In many ways, it’s more imbued in the region’s fabric than ever. It’s an open secret that for many, a trip to Camp Randall has little to do with football. The latest breweries, wineries, meaderies, distilleries, and cideries are routinely applauded. Just since November, six craft breweries have opened in Dane County.
Perhaps not surprisingly then, when then-Madison Mayor Paul Soglin vetoed the liquor license for a State Street Taco Bell, he was panned by some as a buzzkill and curmudgeon. Though a judge ruled against his veto, Soglin’s efforts to limit the expansion of alcohol sales downtown, partly in the name of public health, never waned. He continually clashed with the City Council over imposing a moratorium on new downtown liquor licenses, and it was even discussed during this year’s mayoral election.
But while those blunt methods are ripe for debate, it’s worth asking, is there a darker side to the capital city’s growing thirst worth examining?
Numerous reports have attempted to raise notice. Last year Madison was ranked the nation’s fourth “drunkest city” based on binge drinking rates. All of the top four, and 10 of the top 20, were in Wisconsin. In Madison, the rate of adults who binge drink hit 27.4% in 2016 (the nationwide rate was 16.3%). Even within Wisconsin, the Madison area's habit for indulgence stands out; in 2016, Dane County was worst among all 72 counties in binge drinking rates.
A national study found an unprecedented 40% of millennials binge drink, leading to a surge in premature liver disorders, while alcohol-related deaths among young adults soared 69% from 2007 to 2017. According to one liver specialist, “on my rounds you’d see in every other room a 28-year-old or a 30-year-old with severe liver disease.”
United Health Foundation’s most recent state health rankings placed Wisconsin 23rd overall for overall health and the worst in the country for excessive drinking. In 1990, Wisconsin ranked seventh in health rankings. No other state has fallen as far since then, and excessive drinking was the metric most responsible for dragging down the state’s score.
Alcohol is inextricably linked to Wisconsin’s culture, economy, and history, but the traditions passed down aren’t always ones of moderation. And while many dismiss the state’s penchant for over-consumption, celebrate it, or even normalize it, it has consequences.
Statewide, alcohol-related fall deaths by the elderly increased 47% from 2006 to 2015. Alcohol poisoning deaths increased 48%. Chronic alcohol related deaths by liver cirrhosis went up 36% from 2008 to 2014. Excessive use can also lead to heart disease and cancer. As one publication summarizes, "The long-term use of alcohol is capable of damaging nearly every organ and system in the body."
More locally, in the 53715 zip code containing the University of Wisconsin-Madison student residence halls, estimated hospitalizations from alcohol use nearly doubled from 2013 to 2017. On the isthmus and State Street they rose 33%. These two areas encompass Soglin’s proposed liquor license embargo zone.
While for generations, many at UW-Madison have reveled in its reputation as a party school, administrators now question whether it might deter some students.
It's a ubiquitous problem. In 2015, 670,000 licensed drivers — 16% of all licensed Wisconsin drivers — had at least one Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) violation. One out of every 50 drivers had at least three OWIs.
From an economic perspective, the state’s beer industry — which accounts for 92% of alcohol sales by volume — brought in an estimated $8.7 billion in 2011. But all the effects of habitual drinking have a massive financial toll. According to a UW study, in 2011, costs in Wisconsin associated with alcohol-related health care, insurance, law enforcement, judicial proceedings and lost productivity totaled $6.8 billion — including $2.9 billion from taxpayers.
Defenders point out that alcohol’s positive fiscal impact extends beyond direct sales, evidenced by small towns statewide seeing clusters of businesses sprout up around their novel brewpubs. They’re increasingly a linchpin for rural hamlets looking to revive main streets where brick-and-mortar stores have been fleeing for decades.
But as too many families know, the most excruciating impacts can't be measured in dollars, no matter how lucrative the enterprise.
Two days after the state Assembly held hearings on new potential drunken driving regulations in April, three people were killed by an alleged repeat drunk driver in Kenosha. In the following days, a Janesville man was charged with his seventh OWI and a Madison man with his eighth. This month, a Milwaukee police officer was killed by a man out on probation tentatively charged with his fifth OWI.
In the words of Marla Hall, whose son was killed along with three others by a drunk driver near Madison, “I'll never be the person I once was. He was my life.”
So is there a way to better balance the joy, burgeoning culture and honest profit alcohol brings with the strife it can spiral into?
One potential path is policy.
Discussion of Wisconsin’s liquor laws should start with its most uniquely lenient trait: it’s the only state where a first impaired driving offense isn’t even a misdemeanor, but rather a traffic violation akin to a speeding ticket.
The state Legislature has made many fruitless attempts to change that — but after a firefighter was killed in Madison by a driver who had been drinking, Gov. Tony Evers said he would consider criminalizing first offenses if linked to treatment rather than jail time.
In response, state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. Jim Ott, R-Mequon — perpetual champions of bolstering drunken driving laws — reintroduced legislation to criminalize first offenses, ideally both deterring people without any violations and underscoring the seriousness of the offense to those caught driving drunk. State Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, who was rendered quadriplegic and lost his family in a crash with a drunk driver, supports the idea, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, noted she has also been hit by a drunk driver.
In addition, new dueling bills from state Sens. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, and André Jacque, R-De Pere, would alternately force or encourage more OWI offenders to install ignition interlocks. Another would ensure homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle results in a minimum five-year sentence. A final bill would prevent offenders from being released to responsible parties within 12 hours, after a Kenosha woman was gravely injured by a man who committed two OWIs in one night.
Locally, efforts continue to stem the raft of issues associated with over-consumption. New Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway opposes vetoing individual liquor licenses but still wants to examine the density of licenses downtown. The city in 2018 also began forbidding patrons from entering some downtown bars after 1:30 a.m., an effort it is seeking to expand after crime in the vicinity decreased.
But while enacting policy can take years and ultimately fall short, nothing prevents individuals from stepping up immediately.
The first step is awareness.
UW-Madison is reinforcing this with a program called "First 45 Days," aimed at instilling healthy habits in freshmen confronted with the pressures of binge drinking culture.
Regarding drunk driving, the state Department of Transportation further emphasized this in a recent press release: “Our primary goal is to discourage drivers from ever making the dangerous and irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel impaired.”
The large-scale origins of and solutions to these problems are muddled and complex, but personal choices don’t have to be. As Ott said during an Assembly hearing in March, “Don't get behind the wheel if you're impaired. It's that simple.”
D.J. Eckberg is a nine-year resident of Madison.
